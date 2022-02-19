Indian World Forum hails PM Modi for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum on
Friday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him
for offering humanitarian assist to Afghanistan and for endeavor
efforts for the welfare of Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities and
making certain their secure evacuation.
Notably, the Government of India every so often has granted
citizenship and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) to Afghan
Hindus and Sikhs. In the letter, Chandhok urged the federal government to
course of the remaining pending citizenship functions.
The IWF president urges the nation to think about the setup of a
single-window facility particularly for Afghan Minorities for
processing their contemporary and pending functions in a time-bound
method.
After the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, all of the
earlier visas issued to Afghans have been invalidated for these out
of the nation. As these Afghans now search contemporary e-visa, he urged
the federal government to course of these pending functions.
“Government could think about and arrange a devoted cell for
issuance and processing of contemporary visas, conversion into LTV Visas,
residential permits and exit permits for Afghan minorities in a
time-bound method together with easing of restrictions together with the
requirement of an area guarantor”, he stated.
He additionally identified that India could think about sustaining the
Gurdwaras and Mandirs in Afghanistan in coordination with
International businesses as it’s doubtless that disgruntled components
could seize the non-public property of minorities.