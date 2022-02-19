Indian World Forum hails PM Modi for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum on

Friday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him

for offering humanitarian assist to Afghanistan and for endeavor

efforts for the welfare of Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities and

making certain their secure evacuation.

Notably, the Government of India every so often has granted

citizenship and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) to Afghan

Hindus and Sikhs. In the letter, Chandhok urged the federal government to

course of the remaining pending citizenship functions.

The IWF president urges the nation to think about the setup of a

single-window facility particularly for Afghan Minorities for

processing their contemporary and pending functions in a time-bound

method.

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, all of the

earlier visas issued to Afghans have been invalidated for these out

of the nation. As these Afghans now search contemporary e-visa, he urged

the federal government to course of these pending functions.

“Government could think about and arrange a devoted cell for

issuance and processing of contemporary visas, conversion into LTV Visas,

residential permits and exit permits for Afghan minorities in a

time-bound method together with easing of restrictions together with the

requirement of an area guarantor”, he stated.

He additionally identified that India could think about sustaining the

Gurdwaras and Mandirs in Afghanistan in coordination with

International businesses as it’s doubtless that disgruntled components

could seize the non-public property of minorities.