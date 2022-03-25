Indians paid ₹1,899 crore for traffic violations in 2021, Delhi tops the list

Authorities have issued practically two crore challans for site visitors violations all through final yr. Delhi contributed greater than 35 % of all challans throughout India in 2021.

Indians have paid site visitors challans value ₹1,899 crore in 2021 for site visitors violations. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, revealed this information in Parliament in a written reply on Thursday. He stated that general 1.98 crore site visitors challans have been issued to automobiles violating site visitors norms final yr throughout India. More than 35 % of those challans have been issued in Delhi, the best amongst all states.

According to the info launched by Gadkari, Delhi has contributed 71,89,824 challans final yr. The nationwide capital is adopted by Tamil Nadu in second place with 36,26,037 challans and Kerala in third place with 17,41,932 challans final yr. Among the 1.98 crore challans, greater than two lakh circumstances have been registered of street rage and rash driving in 2021, as per the federal government’s centralised database.

This yr is not any higher for commuters. Authorities have already issued greater than 40 lakh challans value ₹417 crore for site visitors violations throughout the nation between January 1 to March 15, 2022.

Gadkari additionally stated that the variety of site visitors violations earlier than the brand new Motor Vehicles Act kicked in stood at 13,872,098 between 2017 and 2019. The variety of circumstances after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 stood at 48,518,314. The new invoice, which aimed to enhance street security and tighten site visitors laws corresponding to issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, was handed by the Parliament on August 5, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

Gadkari stated his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged technique to handle the difficulty of street security, based mostly on schooling, engineering (each of roads and automobiles), enforcement and emergency care.

