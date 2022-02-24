India’s Advisories To Citizens Stuck In Ukraine: A Timeline

Ukrainian tanks transfer into metropolis, after Putin licensed a navy operation in Ukraine

New Delhi:

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, within the largest assault by one state towards one other in Europe since World War Two. The Indian ambassador to Ukraine referred to as on the residents caught within the nation to face the present state of affairs with calm and fortitude. In a message to the Indians in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy stated the state of affairs is “highly tense and very uncertain” and it’s inflicting a variety of anxiousness.

The envoy stated the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are engaged on a “mission mode” to discover a “solution to this difficult situation”. Currently 20,000 Indians, largely college students, are in Ukraine.

Here’s a timeline of advisories issued to Indian residents in Ukraine:

February 15 : Advisory issued by Mission urging Indian nationals to go away Ukraine.

February 16 : Cap on passengers eliminated below Air bubble Arrangement

February 18 : Air India flights introduced for Feb 22, 24 and 26

February 20 : Air India was contemplating suspending flights attributable to no bookings from Ukraine.

February 20 : second Advisory issued by Mission strongly urging Indian Nationals to go away.

February 22: Third advisory issued relating to extra flights.

February 22 : Fourth Advisory issued relating to on-line lessons by Ukrainian Universities as many college students weren’t keen to go away in absence of on-line lessons.

February 22 : 2 Russian talking officers despatched to Kyiv to assist with the return of Indian nationals

February 24 : Advisories issued relating to the next :