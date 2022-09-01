India’s August monsoon rains 3.4% above average

The monsoon, which accounts for about 75% of India’s annual rainfall, is important as practically half of the nation’s farmland would not have irrigation.

In August, soybean and cotton rising areas acquired heavy rainfall, though rice rising areas within the northeast noticed decrease rainfall, in line with information compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India is the world’s largest exporter of rice, a staple for Asia, and monsoon rains decide the scale of the nation’s rice crop.

Good output would assist India preserve its preeminent place within the world rice market, however a chronic spell of decrease or uneven rains may hit the crop.