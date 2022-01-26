India’s democracy must be glorified like ancient Ganarajyas: RSS chief

AGARTALA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday stated that India’s democracy needs to be glorified with the sense of democratic system of India’s historic Ganarajyas like, Baishali and Lichhavi.

Vaishali was once the capital and homeland of Lichhavis, who had been a clan of Northern India. It was additionally the capital of the Vajji mahajanapada that was later occupied by King Bimbisara’s son Ajatashatru.

“True sense of democracy was once depicted within the then individuals’s life and philosophy throughout India’s historic Ganarajyas. Today’s Indian democracy have to be glorified with the sense of democratic system of India’s historic Ganarajyas like, Baishali, Lichhabi and many others. The sangh is dedicated to arrange democracy in true sense by way of dignified behaviour and by making use of the practiced philosophy of historic Ganarajyas, like Baishali and Lichhabi, “ Bhagwat stated throughout his deal with at Seva Dham, an RSS ashrama at Khayerpur, a couple of kilometres away from Agartala, the place he hoisted the nationwide tricolour.

Bhagwat has been staying on the ashrama since Monday to evaluate organizational actions.

While explaining significance of the tricolour, Bhagwat stated that the saffron color symbolises braveness, zeal and sacrifice which may very well be seen within the lifetime of historic Indian Kings and freedom fighters.

The inexperienced color symbolises progress whereas the dharmachakra in the midst of the flag symbolises socio-cultural philosophy practiced by individuals of the nation, he added.