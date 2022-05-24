India’s exports to Latin America increase by an impressive 48% to a record 18.9 billion dollars in 2021-22

India’s exports to Latin America reached a file excessive of 18.89 billion {dollars} in 2021-22 (April-March), in line with the Commerce Ministry of India. The exports have elevated by a formidable 48% from 12.74 billion {dollars} in 2020-21.

Brazil continued because the # 1 vacation spot of India’s exports to the area, with 6.49 billion {dollars}, an enhance of 53% from 2020-21.

Mexico was #2 with 4.42 billion {dollars} – enhance of 43%.

Argentina got here again to say the third place after a few years, with 1.43 billion {dollars} – an unbelievable 107% enhance from final 12 months.

Colombia was #3 with 1.38 billion- enhance of 59% from 865 million.

Chile joined the Billion Dollar Club for the primary time with 1.18 billion, rising by 47%.

The different main locations had been: Peru 898 million and Guatemala 552 m





Exports to the opposite international locations are within the desk under.

Exports to the three main commerce blocs within the area had been: Mercosur had been 8.28 billion, Pacific Alliance 7.88 bn, and CAFTA (Central America + Dominican Republic) 1.95 bn

India’s exports to among the distant Latin American international locations are greater than the exports to neighboring international locations or conventional commerce companions with identical or extra inhabitants. This is a development of the final a number of years. Examples:

India’s exports of 552 million {dollars} to the distant Guatemala (inhabitants 11 million) are greater than twice that of the exports of 198 m to the neighbouring Cambodia with a inhabitants of 16 million.

Exports of 318 m to the distant Honduras (inhabitants 10 m) are greater than the exports of 235 m to close by Kazakhstan with a inhabitants of 19 m.

Exports to Brazil (6.48 bn) are increased than to the normal commerce companions equivalent to Japan (6.18 bn) and Thailand (5.7 bn)

Exports to Mexico ( 4.43 bn) are greater than the exports to Canada ( 3.7 bn) and Russia ( 3.2 bn)

Major exports

Vehicles 3835 m (increased from 2608 million {dollars} final 12 months)

Chemicals 3139 m ( 2534 m final 12 months)

Petroleum Products 2111 m.

Machinery 1664 m

Pharma 1486 m

Textiles 1015 m

Cotton. 761 m

Plastics. 518 m

Iron and metal 905 m

Aluminium merchandise 688 m

Rubber merchandise 415 m.

Car exports

Car exports to Latin America had been 1793 million {dollars}. This was 30% of India’s international automobile exports of 5.92 bn {dollars}. Mexico was the second largest international marketplace for Indian automobiles with 941 m. Other main locations: Chile 337 m and Peru 115 m

Motorcycles

Exports of motor cycles had been 909 million {dollars}. This is 30.5 % of India’s international exports of two.99 bn.India was the second largest provider of bikes to Latin America.

Major locations had been Colombia 309 million {dollars}, Mexico 174 m, Guatemala 103 m and Peru 43 m. Colombia was the second largest international marketplace for Indian bikes after Nigeria. Some years again Colombia was the # 1 vacation spot. Indian manufacturers are market leaders in Colombia and Guatemala.

Pharmaceuticals

Pharma exports elevated to 1486 million {dollars} from 1196 m final 12 months. India ranked as #6 provider of prescription drugs to the area

Major vacation spot of India’s pharma exports: Brazil 374 million {dollars}, Peru 105 m, Chile 153 m, Mexico 167 m, Colombia 103 m, Dominican Republic 67 m, Venezuela 102 m, Guatemala 64 m, Bolivia 46 m and Ecuador 34 m.

India ranked as #3 provider of natural chemical compounds to the area.

Imports

India’s imports from Latin America had been 25.62 billion {dollars} in 2021-22. Major suppliers had been: Brazil 5.71 bn, Mexico 4.25 billion, Argentina 4.2 bn, Peru 2.71 bn, Colombia 2.96 bn, Chile 1.37 bn, Bolivia 2.07 bn, Ecuador 1.01 bn and Dom Republic 649 m, Panama 292 m, Uruguay 162 m and Venezuela 89 m

Main import gadgets:

Crude oil 9.18 billion {dollars}

Gold. 6.91 bn

Vegetable oil. 4.34 bn

Copper 995 million {dollars}

Machinery 545 m

Wood 480

Chemicals 419 m

Iron and metal 321 m

Fruits& vegetables 285 m

Main sources of crude oil imports: Mexico 3.42 billion {dollars}, Brazil 2.25 bn, Colombia 2.32 bn andEcuador 865 million.

Venezuela was once the foremost supply of oil imports within the area for the final fifteen years. But the US sanctions have drastically lower down the Venezuelan provide from its peak of round 10 billion {dollars} to simply 89 m in 2021-22. There was no import in 2021-22.

Gold import sourcing: Peru 2.32 billion {dollars}, Bolivia 2.06 bn, Brazil 703 million, Dom Republic 600 m, Colombia 548 m, Argentina 465 m and Mexico 147 m.

Latin America is the principle supply of soy oil imports of India. Argentina, as typical, was the #1 internationalprovider of soy oil with 3.27 billion {dollars}, adopted by Brazil 1.07 bn.

Trade 2021-22

Figures in hundreds of thousands of US Dollars

Country exports imports Total commerce Brazil 6489 5713 12202 Mexico 4425 4248 8673 Argentina 1426 4201 5627 Peru 898 2707 3605 Colombia 1377 2964 4341 Chile 1182 1371 2553 Venezuela 334 89 423 Bolivia 118 2073 2191 Ecuador 305 1012 1317 Dom Republic 310 649 959 Panama 348 292 640 Guatemala 552 21 573 Uruguay 151 162 313 Honduras 318 21 339 Costa Rica 148 63 211 Paraguay 211 16 227 El Salvador 162 4 166 Nicaragua 108 10 118 Cuba 27 1 28 Total 18889 25617 44506

Trade from 2010-11 to twenty21-22

India’s exports had elevated from 10.04 billion {dollars} at first of the last decade to 13.7 bn in 2014-15. But the Latin American recession and financial difficulties triggered a dip in India’s exports in 2015-16. Since then the exports have elevated steadily and in 2021-22 spectacularly.

India’s imports reached a peak of 31.38 billion {dollars} in 2012-13 as a result of excessive crude oil costs and enormous quantity of India’s imports from Venezuela.

The annual India-Latin America commerce in 2021-22 has exceeded the peak of 44.08 billion {dollars} in 2013-14

Year exports imports Total commerce 2021-22 18.89 25.62 44.50 2020-21 12.74 14.92 27.66 2019-20 13.18 20.67 33.85 2018-19 13.16 25.7 38.89 2017-18 12.1 24.4 36.45 2016-17 10.4 19.6 30 2015-16 10 19.7 29.7 2014-15 13.7 29.3 43 2013-14 12.77 31.31 44.08 2012-13 12.48 31.38 43.86 2011-12 11.33 18.42 29.75 2010-11 10.04 14.01 24.05

Target – 30 billion {dollars}

Latin America is a considerable market with 19 countries, inhabitants of 620 million and GDP of 6 trilion {dollars}. The Indian exporters are nonetheless within the stage of discovery and exploration of the large potential of the area.

The Latin Americans search to cut back their overdependence on China with which there’s an enormous belief deficit. As a part of their diversification technique, they connect significance to the massive rising market of India which was the 7th largest vacation spot of their international exports in 2021. They exported extra to India than to their conventional commerce companions equivalent to Germany, France or UK. India was the #1 vacation spot of Latin American exports of vegetable oil, #3 for gold, #4 for crude oil and #8 for copper.

India might set a goal of three0 billion {dollars} within the subsequent three years. This is definitely achievable if the Indian exporters and the federal government intensify their export promotion severely and systematicallywith satisfactory funding.