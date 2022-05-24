Americas

India’s exports to Latin America increase by an impressive 48% to a record 18.9 billion dollars in 2021-22

India’s exports to Latin America reached a file excessive of 18.89 billion {dollars} in 2021-22 (April-March), in line with the Commerce Ministry of India.  The exports have elevated by a formidable 48% from 12.74 billion {dollars} in 2020-21. 

Brazil continued because the # 1 vacation spot of India’s exports to the area, with 6.49 billion {dollars}, an enhance of 53% from 2020-21.

Mexico was #2 with 4.42 billion {dollars} – enhance of 43%.

 

Argentina got here again to say the third place after a few years, with 1.43 billion {dollars} – an unbelievable 107% enhance from final 12 months.

 

Colombia was #3 with 1.38 billion- enhance of 59% from 865 million.

 

Chile joined the Billion Dollar Club for the primary time with 1.18 billion, rising by 47%.

 

The different main locations had been: Peru 898 million and Guatemala 552 m 


Exports to the opposite international locations are within the desk under.

 

Exports to the three main commerce blocs within the area had been: Mercosur had been 8.28 billion, Pacific Alliance 7.88 bn, and CAFTA (Central America + Dominican Republic) 1.95 bn 

 

India’s exports to among the distant Latin American international locations are greater than the exports to neighboring international locations or conventional commerce companions with identical or extra inhabitants. This is a development of the final a number of years. Examples:

 

India’s exports of 552 million {dollars} to the distant Guatemala (inhabitants 11 million) are greater than twice that of the exports of 198 m to the neighbouring Cambodia with a inhabitants of 16 million.

Exports of 318 m to the distant Honduras (inhabitants 10 m) are greater than the exports of 235 m to close by Kazakhstan with a inhabitants of 19 m.

Exports to Brazil (6.48 bn) are increased than to the normal commerce companions equivalent to Japan (6.18 bn) and Thailand (5.7 bn)

Exports to Mexico ( 4.43 bn) are greater than the exports to Canada ( 3.7 bn) and Russia ( 3.2 bn)

 

 

Major exports

 

Vehicles     3835 m (increased from 2608 million {dollars} final 12 months)

Chemicals  3139 m 2534 m final 12 months)

Petroleum Products    2111 m.               

Machinery  1664 m                   

Pharma      1486  m                   

Textiles       1015 m                  

Cotton.         761 m                

Plastics.         518 m               

Iron and metal  905 m           

Aluminium merchandise  688 m   

Rubber merchandise 415 m.        

 

Car exports

Car exports to Latin America had been 1793 million {dollars}. This was 30% of India’s international automobile exports of 5.92 bn {dollars}. Mexico was the second largest international marketplace for Indian automobiles with 941 m.  Other main locations: Chile 337 m and Peru 115 m

 

Motorcycles

Exports of motor cycles had been 909 million {dollars}. This is 30.5 % of India’s international exports of two.99 bn.India was the second largest provider of bikes to Latin America.

 

Major locations had been Colombia 309 million {dollars},  Mexico 174 m, Guatemala 103 m and Peru 43 m. Colombia was the second largest international marketplace for Indian bikes after Nigeria. Some years again Colombia was the # 1 vacation spot. Indian manufacturers are market leaders in Colombia and Guatemala. 

 

Pharmaceuticals

Pharma exports elevated to 1486 million {dollars} from 1196 m final 12 monthsIndia ranked as #6 provider of prescription drugs to the area

 

Major vacation spot of India’s pharma exports:  Brazil 374 million {dollars}, Peru 105 m, Chile 153 m, Mexico 167 m, Colombia 103 m, Dominican Republic 67 m, Venezuela 102 m, Guatemala 64 m, Bolivia 46 m and Ecuador 34 m.

 

 India ranked as #3 provider of natural chemical compounds to the area.

 

 

Imports

 

India’s imports from Latin America had been 25.62 billion {dollars} in 2021-22. Major suppliers had been: Brazil 5.71 bn, Mexico 4.25 billion, Argentina 4.2 bn, Peru 2.71 bn, Colombia 2.96 bn, Chile 1.37 bn, Bolivia 2.07 bn, Ecuador 1.01 bn and Dom Republic 649 m, Panama 292 m, Uruguay 162 m  and Venezuela 89 m

 

Main import gadgets: 

 

Crude oil  9.18 billion {dollars}

Gold.        6.91 bn  

Vegetable oil.     4.34 bn 

Copper    995 million {dollars}

Machinery  545 m

Wood        480

Chemicals 419 m

Iron and metal 321 m

Fruits& vegetables 285 m

 

Main sources of crude oil imports: Mexico 3.42 billion {dollars}, Brazil 2.25 bn, Colombia 2.32 bn andEcuador 865 million. 

 

Venezuela was once the foremost supply of oil imports within the area for the final fifteen years. But the US sanctions have drastically lower down the Venezuelan provide from its peak of round 10 billion {dollars} to simply 89 m in 2021-22. There was no import in 2021-22.

 

Gold import sourcing: Peru 2.32 billion {dollars}, Bolivia 2.06 bnBrazil 703 million, Dom Republic 600 m, Colombia 548 m, Argentina 465 m and Mexico 147 m.

 

Latin America is the principle supply of soy oil imports of India. Argentina, as typical, was the #1 internationalprovider of soy oil with 3.27 billion {dollars}, adopted by Brazil 1.07 bn

 

 

Trade 2021-22

Figures in hundreds of thousands of US Dollars

 

 

Country

exports

imports

Total commerce

Brazil

6489

5713

12202

Mexico

4425

4248

8673

Argentina

1426

4201

5627

Peru

898

2707

3605

Colombia

1377

2964

4341

Chile

1182

1371

2553

Venezuela

334

89

423

Bolivia

118

2073

2191

Ecuador

305

1012

1317

Dom Republic

310

649

959

Panama

348

292

640

Guatemala

552

21

573

Uruguay

151

162

313

Honduras

318

21

339

Costa Rica

148

63

211

Paraguay

211

16

227

El Salvador

162

4

166

Nicaragua

108

10

118

Cuba

27

1

28

Total 

18889

25617

44506

 

 

Trade from 2010-11 to twenty21-22

 

India’s exports had elevated from 10.04 billion {dollars} at first of the last decade to 13.7 bn in 2014-15. But the Latin American recession and financial difficulties triggered a dip in India’s exports in 2015-16. Since then the exports have elevated steadily and in 2021-22 spectacularly.

 

India’s imports reached a peak of 31.38 billion {dollars} in 2012-13 as a result of excessive crude oil costs and enormous quantity of India’s imports from Venezuela. 

 

The annual India-Latin America commerce in 2021-22 has exceeded the peak of 44.08 billion {dollars} in 2013-14 

 

Year

exports

imports

Total commerce

2021-22

18.89

25.62

44.50

2020-21

12.74

14.92

27.66

2019-20

13.18

20.67

33.85

2018-19

13.16

25.7

38.89

2017-18

12.1

24.4

36.45

2016-17

10.4

19.6

30

2015-16

10

19.7

29.7

2014-15

13.7

29.3

43

2013-14

12.77

31.31

44.08

2012-13

12.48

31.38

43.86

2011-12

11.33

18.42

29.75

2010-11

10.04

14.01

24.05

 

 

 

Target – 30 billion {dollars}

 

Latin America is a considerable market with 19 countries, inhabitants of 620 million and GDP of 6 trilion {dollars}. The Indian exporters are nonetheless within the stage of discovery and exploration of the large potential of the area.

 

The Latin Americans search to cut back their overdependence on China with which there’s an enormous belief deficit. As a part of their diversification technique, they connect significance to the massive rising market of India which was the 7th largest vacation spot of their international exports in 2021. They exported extra to India than to their conventional commerce companions equivalent to Germany, France or UK. India was the #1 vacation spot of Latin American exports of vegetable oil, #3 for gold, #4 for crude oil and #8 for copper.

 

India might set a goal of three0 billion {dollars} within the subsequent three years. This is definitely achievable if the Indian exporters and the federal government intensify their export promotion severely and systematicallywith satisfactory funding.

 



