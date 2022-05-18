India’s External Affairs Minister speaks with UAE counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India S Jaishankar on Monday

spoke together with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to specific his condolences on the

passing away of former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend stories citing The Print.

“Called UAE FM @ABZayed to specific my private condolences on

the passing away of late President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al

Nahyan. We agreed that taking ahead our strategic partnership

could be the most effective tribute to him,” Jaishankar knowledgeable in a

tweet.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar

visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on May 14 to convey India’s

condolences. India additionally noticed a day of nationwide mourning on

Saturday to pay respects to the departed President.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday and

provided condolences on behalf of the Government of India on the

demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of

the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

UAE President, who had been in workplace since 2004, died on the

age of 73 after an extended sickness on Friday.

The Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened on Saturday to

elect Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the brand new President, who

will maintain workplace for a five-year time period earlier than being eligible for

re-election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prolonged his regards to the ruler

of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon being elected

because the President of the UAE whereas expressing confidence that the

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the 2 nations would

proceed to develop in future. (ANI)