India’s External Affairs Minister speaks with UAE counterpart
External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India S Jaishankar on Monday
spoke together with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to specific his condolences on the
passing away of former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh
Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend stories citing The Print.
“Called UAE FM @ABZayed to specific my private condolences on
the passing away of late President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al
Nahyan. We agreed that taking ahead our strategic partnership
could be the most effective tribute to him,” Jaishankar knowledgeable in a
tweet.
Earlier, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on May 14 to convey India’s
condolences. India additionally noticed a day of nationwide mourning on
Saturday to pay respects to the departed President.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday and
provided condolences on behalf of the Government of India on the
demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of
the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
UAE President, who had been in workplace since 2004, died on the
age of 73 after an extended sickness on Friday.
The Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened on Saturday to
elect Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the brand new President, who
will maintain workplace for a five-year time period earlier than being eligible for
re-election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prolonged his regards to the ruler
of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon being elected
because the President of the UAE whereas expressing confidence that the
Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the 2 nations would
proceed to develop in future. (ANI)