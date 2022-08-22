India’s first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in Pune

The gasoline cell expertise makes use of hydrogen and air to generate electrical energy to energy the bus.

The nation’s first hydrogen gasoline cell bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune has been unveiled by the Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, as per the Ministry of Science and Technology. The minister addressed the gathering saying that this initiative is consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Hydrogen Vision’ and is vital for India to make sure Atma Nirbhar technique of reasonably priced and accessible clear vitality, assembly local weather change targets, and creating new entrepreneurs and jobs.

Elaborating on the advantages of inexperienced hydrogen, the minister stated that it is a superb clear vitality vector that permits deep decarbonization of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining trade, fertiliser trade, metal trade, cement trade and in addition from the heavy business transportation sector.

(Also learn | Hyundai to export 27 XCIENT fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks to Germany)

The gasoline cell expertise makes use of hydrogen and air to generate electrical energy to energy the bus and the one effluent from the bus is water, subsequently making it presumably essentially the most environmentally pleasant mode of transportation. Compared to this, a single diesel bus plying on long-distance routes usually emits 100 tons of carbon dioxide yearly and there are over one million such buses within the nation.

The minister stated the excessive effectivity of gasoline cell autos and the excessive vitality density of hydrogen ensures that the operational prices in rupees per kilometre for gasoline cell vans and buses are decrease than diesel-powered autos and this may deliver freight revolution to India.

Singh identified that about 12-14 per cent of CO2 emissions and particulate emissions come from diesel-powered heavy business autos and these are decentralised emissions and therefore tough to seize.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: