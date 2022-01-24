India’s Got Talent 9: Badshah rushes to save a contestant from fire after stunt goes wrong. Watch video

Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV India’s Got Talent 9: Badshah rushes to save lots of a contestant from hearth after stunt goes flawed. Watch video

India’s Got Talent season 9 started on January 15, 2022, and left the followers in awe of varied proficient contestants. However, a job within the current episode went flawed after which superstar decide Badshah rushes to press the buzzer to cease the identical. As per a brand new promo of an upcoming episode, a contestant named Pritam Nath may be seen introducing himself and his job. During the identical, he says, “Mujhe lock kiya jayega. Ghar mein aag laga diya jayega. Ghar jab tak poora jal jaye usse pehle mujhe bahar aana hai.” He locks himself in a home made from straw which is later set on hearth. The harmful stunt led to panic on stage and amongst the judges additionally together with Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher.

However, as quickly as the duty begins, the person will get helpless and is unable to set himself free. He struggles to flee and even the digital camera recording him blacks out. Meanwhile, Badshah was heard saying, “TV pe kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai mujhe” as quickly as he hears Pritam’s voice screaming ‘Bachao bachao (Save me),” within the background.

The singer-rapper rushes from his seat to press the buzzer to finish the duty and even asks to name the hearth brigade. The promo shared on the official social media deal with of the channel was captioned, “#PritamNath took the phrase ‘playing with fire’ to a whole new level! Will he achieve this dangerous and difficult escape? To find out, watch #IndiasGotTalent Season 9, this Sat-Sun, at 8 PM, only on Sony.”

As quickly as the identical was shared, it caught the eye of Netizens who bashed the makers for permitting such harmful stunt to occur for the sake of TRPs. Questing India’s Got Talent 9 makers, a consumer commented, “What kind of show is this?” whereas one other wrote, “Best comedy show for TRP.”

For these unversed India’s Got Talent is a platform the place individuals are given an opportunity to showcase their hidden expertise be it solo or in teams. This time, the present welcomed a brand new set of judges who changed the earlier ones– Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

The present airs at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday. Meanwhile, the primary season started in 2009 and had Kirron Kher, actor Sonali Bendre and movie director Shekhar Kapur because the judges