India’s Maharashtra state to lift mask mandate after steep fall in COVID-19 cases

India’s richest state Maharashtra, house to the nation’s monetary capital Mumbai, will make sporting masks elective from April 2 after a steep fall within the variety of energetic instances and deaths from COVID-19 in current days.

The sporting of masks to restrict the unfold of the coronavirus had beforehand been obligatory in all public locations within the state.

“Wearing masks (will) not (be) compulsory but people can wear one if they want,” Maharashtra’s well being minister Rajesh Tope mentioned on Thursday.

All restrictions on areas together with lodges, weddings, gyms and buses, and a requirement to be double vaccinated with the intention to enter public locations, may have been lifted by April 2, Tope mentioned.

India has administered at the least 1.84 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines thus far. Assuming each particular person wants 2 doses, that is sufficient to have vaccinated about 67.3 % of the nation’s inhabitants, in response to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

“This will help people in celebrating upcoming festivals,” Tope mentioned.

