India’s Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units

Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring course of to separate its cars enterprise into three separate items, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The train, which is within the early levels, is aimed toward splitting the auto operations into electrical automobile (EV), tractor and passenger automobile companies by way of a demerger course of, the newspaper reported, citing folks acquainted with the talks.

Mahindra Group can also be looking for funds for the EV unit and can membership it with Italian design home Automobili Pininfarina to kind a separate firm, in line with the report.

Mahindra didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for remark.

