India’s mineral production records 7.5 per cent growth in June

Mineral manufacturing in India rose by 7.5 per cent in June 2022 as

in contrast with the manufacturing degree of the corresponding month of

the final 12 months, as per the federal government knowledge launched on Saturday.

The index of mineral manufacturing of the mining and quarrying

sector for the month of June 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 113.4, was

7.5 per cent greater as in comparison with the extent within the month of June

2021, based on knowledge launched by the Ministry of Mines.

As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines

(IBM), the cumulative progress for the interval April-June 2022-23 over

the corresponding interval of the earlier 12 months has elevated by 9.0

per cent.

The manufacturing degree of essential minerals in June 2022 have been:

Coal 669 lakh tonnes, Lignite 46 lakh tonnes, Natural gasoline

(utilized) 2747million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes,

Bauxite 1950 thousand tonnes, Chromite 343 thousand tonnes, Copper

conc. 10 thousand tonnes, Gold 85 kg, Iron ore 201 lakh tonnes,

Lead conc. 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 238 thousand tonnes,

Zinc conc. 142 thousand tonnes, Limestone 335 lakh tonnes,

Phosphorite 189 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and

Diamon 44 carat.

The manufacturing of essential minerals displaying optimistic progress

throughout June 2022 over June 2021 embody: Diamond (340 per cent),

Gold (107.3 per cent), Phosphorite (41.0 per cent), Coal (31.1 per

cent), Lignite (28.8 per cent), Zinc conc (20.0 per cent),

Manganese ore 19.3 per cent), Magnesite (16.6 per cent), Bauxite

(8.9 per cent), Chromite (6.5 per cent), Lead conc (4.2 per cent),

Limestone 1.6 per cent), and Natural Gas (U) (1.3 per cent).

The manufacturing of different essential minerals displaying damaging

progress contains: Petroleum (crude) (-1.7 per cent), Copper conc

(-7.2 per cent), and Iron Ore (-9.7 per cent).