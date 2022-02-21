India’s Naval Might In Full Display At President’s Fleet Review

The theme of the President’s Fleet Review-2022 was ‘Indian Navy – 75 years in Service of the Nation’,

India’s maritime defence may was on full show as President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday carried out the Fleet Review off the Visakhapatnam coast in Bay of Bengal.

Sailing on the indigenously designed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Sumitra, designated because the Presidential Yacht, President Kovind sailed previous 44 ships anchored in 4 columns within the Bay of Bengal and obtained the ceremonial salute from every of them.

The theme of the President’s Fleet Review-2022 was ‘Indian Navy – 75 years in Service of the Nation’, commemorating the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The crew of every ship offered a salute with the normal ‘Three Jais’, a symbolic act referred to as “Man and Cheer Ship,” in an illustration of the unconditional allegiance of Navy personnel to the nation and the Supreme Commander.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief of Defence Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and different officers onboard the Presidential Yacht.

The President’s Fleet Review 2022 offered an perception into the Indian fleet’s energy, functionality and in addition the unity of function.

Along the ships, there was a Parade of Sails, comprising two Laser Bahia, six Enterprise Class and 6 Indian Naval Sailing Vessels Mhadei, Tarini, Bulbul, Hariyal, Kadalpura and Neelkanth.

Rescue divers carried out ‘fight jumps’ from the Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-I, demonstrating a fast rescue utilizing a Rescue Basket.

The ALH from the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 322 in Kochi, often called the Guardians, is utilized in catastrophe reduction, humanitarian help and rescue operations.

Two Hawks from the INAS 551, often called Phantoms, carried out tactical manoeuvres in Viper formation, whereas Naval plane, together with Chetak, Dhruv, Seaking and Dornier, carried out a composite fly-past.

As a part of the Fleet Review, the President reviewed the cell submarine column that included INS Vela, a recently-inducted Made in India Kalvari class submarine.

Marine Commandos (Marcos) from the Special Operations unit INS Karna on the japanese seaboard, then carried out fight free-fall water jumps from the Para Dornier plane over a delegated drop zone from a top of 6,000 ft.

Displaying immaculate ability, the Marcos accomplished exact landings in a sequence in shut proximity to the Presidential Yacht.

On completion of the overview, the President returned to base with a ceremonial piping of the aspect, adopted by a 21 Gun Salute.

The Navy famous that the final decade has witnessed India’s dependence on maritime setting increasing considerably as its financial, army and technological energy grew, world interactions widened and the nationwide safety imperatives and political pursuits stretched regularly past the Indian Ocean Region.

“There seems little doubt that the 21st century will be the ‘Century of the Seas’ for India and that the seas will remain a key enabler in its global resurgence,” the Navy noticed.