India’s oil import bill doubles to $119 billion in FY22

India’s crude oil import invoice practically doubled to USD 119 billion within the fiscal 12 months that ended on March 31, as power costs soared globally following the return of demand and struggle in Ukraine.

India, the world’s third greatest oil consuming and importing nation, spent USD 119.2 billion in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), up from USD 62.2 billion within the earlier fiscal 12 months, in response to knowledge from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). It spent USD 13.7 billion in March alone, when oil costs surged to 14-year excessive. This in contrast with USD 8.4 billion spending in the identical month final 12 months.

Oil costs began to surge from January and charges crossed USD 100 per barrel within the following month earlier than touching USD 140 per barrel in early March. Prices have since receded and are actually round USD 106 per barrel.

According to PPAC, India imported 212.2 million tonnes of crude oil in 2021-22, up from 196.5 million tonnes within the earlier 12 months. This was, nonetheless, decrease than pre-pandemic imports of 227 million tonnes in 2019-20. The spending on oil imports in 2019-20 was USD 101.4 billion.

The imported crude oil is become value-added merchandise like petrol and diesel at oil refineries, earlier than being offered to vehicles and different customers.

India, which is 85.5 per cent depending on imports to satisfy crude oil wants, has a surplus refining capability and it exports some petroleum merchandise however is brief on manufacturing of cooking gasoline LPG, which is imported from nations like Saudi Arabia.

The nation consumed 202.7 million tonnes of petroleum merchandise in 2021-22, up from 194.3 million tonnes within the earlier fiscal, however decrease than pre-pandemic 214.1 million tonnes demand in 2019-20.

Import of petroleum merchandise in 2021-22 fiscal was 40.2 million tonnes price USD 24.2 billion. On the opposite hand, 61.8 million tonnes of petroleum merchandise had been additionally exported for USD 42.3 billion.

Besides, India additionally spent USD 11.9 billion on import of 32 billion cubic meters of LNG in 2021-22. This in comparison with USD 7.9 billion spent on import of 33 bcm of gasoline within the earlier fiscal and USD 9.5 billion on import of 33.9 bcm in 2019-20.

Net oil and gasoline import invoice, after adjusting for exports, got here to USD 113 billion, up from USD 63.5 billion in 2020-21 and USD 92.7 billion in 2019-20.

India had spent USD 62.2 billion on the import of 196.5 million tonnes of crude oil within the earlier 2020-21 fiscal, when world oil costs remained subdued within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher crude oil import invoice is predicted to dent the macroeconomic parameters.

The nation’s import dependence has elevated owing to a gradual decline in home output. The nation produced 32.2 million tonnes of crude oil in 2019-20, which fell to 30.5 million tonnes within the following 12 months and to 29.7 million tonnes in FY22, the PPAC knowledge confirmed.

According to PPAC, India’s oil import dependence was 85 per cent in 2019-20, which declined marginally to 84.4 per cent within the following 12 months earlier than climbing to 85.5 per cent in 2021-22.

