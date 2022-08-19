India’s oil meal exports up 19 pc at 2.27 lakh tonnes in July

The nation’s oil meal exports elevated 19 per cent to 2,27,247

tonnes in July this 12 months on account of rise in shipments of rapeseed

meals, in response to Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India.

Oil meal exports throughout July 2021 stood at 1,91,663 tonnes, SEA

knowledge stated.

The general export of oil meals throughout April-July jumped 35 per

cent to 12,48,512 tonnes in comparison with 9,27,555 tonnes in the identical

interval of the earlier 12 months.

Exports of rapeseed meal throughout April-July confirmed a quantum leap

of 77 per cent at 8,51,212 tonnes in comparison with 4,79,572 tonnes

following a file crop and crushing which led to excessive processing,

availability and exports, SEA stated.

Currently, India ships rapeseed meal to South Korea, Vietnam,

Thailand and different Far East Countries at USD 295 FOB (Freight On

Board) India, whereas rapeseed Hamburg ex-mill is at USD 376.

FOB is used when legal responsibility and possession of products is transferred

from a vendor to a purchaser.

SEA additional said that soybean meal export is on the lowest

stage as Indian cargo remains to be outpriced within the worldwide

market.

Current value of soybean meal FOB Kandla (Gujarat) is quoted at

USD 675 per tonne, whereas soybean meal Argentina CIF Rotterdam is

quoted at USD 548 per tonne and Brazil at USD 534 per tonne.