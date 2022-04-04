India’s refusal to condemn Russia not an issue for Australia: Barry O’Farrell
Nehru stated on the time that “generally speaking, we have avoided this business of condemnation, whether of small powers or big powers, not because we thought that we would gain anything thereby ourselves, but because when one is trying to solve a problem, it does not help calling names and condemning.”
“Our effort, whether in Asia or in Europe, has been to the extent we could do something to create an atmosphere for solution,” Nehru stated.
O’Farrell stated he understood India’s desire for a constructive method.
While allied criticism of India is publicly muted, Australia, the UK and the US are urging India to take extra forthright motion behind closed doorways.
The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited New Delhi final week on the identical day as her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Truss met her counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar whereas Lavrov was obtained by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Russia is India’s largest supplier of defence weapons.
During his ready speech to the Australia India Institute, O’Farrell stated that the “giant panda in the room” — a reference to China’s rising aggression — had helped deepen the Australia-India relationship demonstrated by the revival of the Quad and the trade agreement the two countries signed on the weekend, ending greater than a decade of impasse.
“For me, the biggest indicator of how far the Australia-India relationship has come is simply how frank, frequent and trusting our interactions are with our counterparts,” he stated.
“To put it starkly, the kinds of discussions we’re now able to have on sensitive issues were unheard of five years ago, certainly they were unheard of 10 years ago when we were in a world of strife over attacks on students in Australia.
“If and when issues arise we speak directly to each other as good friends do,” he stated.
Singh agreed that the connection held nice trigger for optimism and described the commerce deal signed on the weekend as a “watershed moment” within the bilateral relationship.
“Given the shifting geostrategic and geoeconomic trends, it is imperative our two countries come together like we have never come before,” she stated.