India’s refusal to condemn Russia not an issue for Australia: Barry O’Farrell

Nehru stated on the time that “generally speaking, we have avoided this business of condemnation, whether of small powers or big powers, not because we thought that we would gain anything thereby ourselves, but because when one is trying to solve a problem, it does not help calling names and condemning.” Loading “Our effort, whether in Asia or in Europe, has been to the extent we could do something to create an atmosphere for solution,” Nehru stated. O’Farrell stated he understood India’s desire for a constructive method. While allied criticism of India is publicly muted, Australia, the UK and the US are urging India to take extra forthright motion behind closed doorways.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited New Delhi final week on the identical day as her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Loading Truss met her counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar whereas Lavrov was obtained by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia is India’s largest supplier of defence weapons. During his ready speech to the Australia India Institute, O’Farrell stated that the “giant panda in the room” — a reference to China’s rising aggression — had helped deepen the Australia-India relationship demonstrated by the revival of the Quad and the trade agreement the two countries signed on the weekend, ending greater than a decade of impasse.