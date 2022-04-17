India’s Rice Exports More Than Double Under Modi Government: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goel Tweets: India’s rice exports develop 109% between 2013-14 to 2021-22

India’s rice exports have grown 109 per cent between 2013-14 and 2021-22, tweeted Piyush Goyal, commerce and business minister, on Sunday.

In a tweet, Mr Goyal stated, “India’s rice exports takes an astounding growth of 109%.”

The Narendra Modi authorities’s insurance policies assist farmers entry the worldwide market and guarantee meals safety, he added.

He tweeted the figures for rice exports in an image titled “INDIA THE RICE BASKET OF THE WORLD.”

The image confirmed rice exports, excluding Basmati, have been value $2,925 million within the 2013-14 fiscal 12 months, and it has grown cumulatively by 109 per cent since then to $6,115 million in 2021-22 fiscal.

Separately, an agricultural ministry word confirmed rice exports elevated by 9.24 per cent within the 2021-22 fiscal 12 months, with rice exports attaining 102 per cent of its whole goal for the 12 months.