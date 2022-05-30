India’s Rs 15K-cr drone market has many takers
Looking at a potential market of Rs 15,000 crore, the Indian
drone manufacturing business is able to showcase functions in
a number of sectors like defence, agriculture, navigation and border
safety, Trend
experiences citing The Tribune.
The drone expo within the nationwide capital has some 100 firms
alternatives of growth. Visitors as we speak included the
Army Chief. The 2022 Union Budget made a slew of constructive
bulletins associated to the drone section. The Cabinet’s has
authorized a Rs 120 crore efficiency linked incentive (PLI) scheme
for the drone business and imposed a ban on the import of
drones.
India has witnessed a 34.4 per cent surge within the variety of drone
or UAV startups between August 2021 and February 2022. As of now,
over 220 drone startups exist.