India’s Rs 15K-cr drone market has many takers

Looking at a potential market of Rs 15,000 crore, the Indian

drone manufacturing business is able to showcase functions in

a number of sectors like defence, agriculture, navigation and border

safety, Trend

experiences citing The Tribune.

The drone expo within the nationwide capital has some 100 firms

alternatives of growth. Visitors as we speak included the

Army Chief. The 2022 Union Budget made a slew of constructive

bulletins associated to the drone section. The Cabinet’s has

authorized a Rs 120 crore efficiency linked incentive (PLI) scheme

for the drone business and imposed a ban on the import of

drones.

India has witnessed a 34.4 per cent surge within the variety of drone

or UAV startups between August 2021 and February 2022. As of now,

over 220 drone startups exist.