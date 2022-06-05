India’s ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday stated it had suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in response to feedback she made throughout a TV debate concerning the Prophet Mohammed.

The BJP stated in an announcement on its web site that the social gathering revered all religions. “The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.”

Sharma stated on Twitter she had stated some issues in response to feedback made a couple of Hindu god but it surely was by no means an intention to harm anybody’s non secular emotions.

“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement.”

Another BJP spokesman Naveen Jindal was expelled from the social gathering over feedback he made about Islam on social media, the BJP workplace stated.

Jindal stated on Twitter he had questioned some feedback made towards Hindu gods. “I only questioned them but that does not mean I am against any religion.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy,” the BJP assertion stated.

Sharma’s feedback have prompted complaints from a number of Muslim international locations, together with Qatar and Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar stated in an announcement it had summoned the Indian ambassador over the feedback.

The State of Kuwait additionally summoned the Indian ambassador and stated it had handed the ambassador a protest be aware by which Kuwait rejected and denounced the statements made by the BJP official.

Qatar’s overseas ministry assertion additionally stated it welcomed the (BJP) social gathering’s choice to droop the official however stated Qatar was anticipating a public apology and speedy condemnation of those remarks by the Indian authorities.

