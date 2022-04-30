Sports
India’s top discus thrower in suspected dope net | More sports News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: One of the nation’s prime discus throwers is suspected to have failed a dope test, apparently carried out by Athletics Integrity Unit, an impartial physique arrange by World Athletics.
It has been learnt that the athlete in query had competed on the Tokyo Olympics. The date of the check and the character of the prohibited substance discovered within the athlete’s pattern shouldn’t be recognized.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officers additionally mentioned they aren’t conscious of improvement.
“This (her alleged dope positive result) is wrong news, I have not failed any dope test,” the involved athlete, whose title PTI is withholding, mentioned.
