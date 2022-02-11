India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull felicitated by DC Bal Bhavan Academy

India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull arrived in Delhi and was accorded a grand welcome. The 19-year-old was felicitated by the DC Bal Bhavan Academy for main the Indian facet to the title.

The official Twitter deal with of the Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a number of footage of Dhull’s arrival in Delhi. Dhull was additionally awarded a money prize of INR 251000 as nicely by the DC Bal Bhavan Academy.

“He’s a jolly good fellow captain. The U19 World Cup-winning skipper, Yash Dhull made a grand arrival in Delhi and was felicitated for his achievements by DC Bal Bhavan Academy,” tweeted the official Twitter deal with of Delhi Capitals.

🎶 He’s a jolly good f̶e̶l̶l̶o̶w̶ ̶captain 🤩✨ 📸 | The #U19CWC profitable skipper, Yash Dhull made a grand arrival in Delhi and was felicitated for his achievements by DC Bal Bhavan Academy 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCCricketAcademy pic.twitter.com/10bBXgmL54 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 11, 2022

Yash Dhull was in glorious type within the ICC U19 World Cup

Yash Dhull was in riveting type in the course of the ICC U19 World Cup that happened within the Caribbean. The right-hander plundered 229 runs within the 4 innings that he performed, and scored his runs at a mean in extra of 75.

Dhull additionally struck a century and a half-century within the competitors as nicely. The 19-year-old has additionally been included within the Delhi squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match that may start on seventeenth February 2022. The Delhi facet can be led by Pradeep Sangwan within the Ranji Trophy match.

The Ranji Trophy match can be held in two phases. While all of the league stage encounters will happen earlier than the 2022 version of the IPL, the knockout matches can be held after the 2022 IPL season. The match will conclude within the month of June this yr. The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah confirmed the identical.

“The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June,” mentioned Jay Shah as quoted by The Hindu.