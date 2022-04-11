India’s ‘Unicorn Couple’ Aim for First Startup IPO Within A Year

Both Ruchi Kalra’s and Ashish Mohapatra’s startups, working individually, are worthwhile.

An Indian couple that turned the nation’s first husband and spouse to construct separate billion-dollar startups is angling to debut a type of companies on public markets as quickly as this 12 months.

OfBusiness, a provider of uncooked supplies from metal to chemical substances to small companies, may go for an preliminary public providing in six months to a 12 months, Ruchi Kalra, who co-founded the startup with husband Ashish Mohapatra, informed Bloomberg Television on Monday. The couple’s different endeavor, digital lending startup Oxyzo, may float shares in about two years, she added.

“The companies are both ready for public markets and at the right, opportune time, over the six months to two-year period, you will see both companies go public,” she stated.

Kalra, 38, and Mohapatra, 41, met whereas working for McKinsey & Co. earlier than organising OfBusiness in 2016 together with a number of others. A 12 months later, they spun off Oxyzo, which makes use of expertise to crunch knowledge and supply financing to companies — filling a spot in a credit-starved nation the place smaller companies battle to get working capital. Both their startups, which run from totally different places of work and totally different groups, are worthwhile, the founders have stated.

Oxyzo counts Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global Management and Norwest Venture Partners as its backers whereas OfBusiness is funded by SoftBank Group Corp amongst others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)