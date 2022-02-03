Indigenous author’s blunt message for officials

The winner of Australia’s richest prize for literature had a blunt message for the powers that bestowed it on her.

A memoir by Gunai/Kurnai lady, Veronica Gorrie’s about her time within the police power has gained Australia’s Most worthy literary award, the $100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature.

The e book additionally gained the $25,000 Prize for Indigenous Writing.

Black and Blue: A Memoir of Racism and Resilience is the true account of Ms Gorrie’s ten years as a Queensland police officer.

During that point she witnessed “appalling institutional racism and sexism”, which she battled with to assist these in want.

The e book explores the affect of racism on Ms Gorrie and her three youngsters, in addition to the affect of intergenerational trauma ensuing from cultural dispossession.

At an awards occasion on Thursday, Ms Gorrie delivered a blunt message to the authority that bestowed it on her.

“I find it ironic that the Victorian State Government are awarding me, considering they were the ones that committed past atrocities on my ancestors,” Ms Gorrie stated.

“I forgive you.”

Ms Gorrie went on to say she was honoured and humbled to be nominated for the awards and thanked her writer, Scribe Publications.

“I’m so grateful that my book has done so well and has raised some talking topics in relation to my people,” she stated.

“Especially deaths in custody and the way police are f***ing killing us.”

Ms Gorrie additionally took the chance to induce the Justice Minister to lift the age of felony duty.

“No child should be locked up,” she stated, “It breaks my heart to know there’s kids as young as ten caged up right now and without their family.”

The Victorian Premier’s Literary Award was established by the Victorian Government in 1985 to advertise Australian writing and are run by the Wheeler Centre.

Wife of Premier Daniel Andrews, Catherine, introduced the winner of the primary prize and reiterated the significance of literature to society.

“It’s a recognition by the Victorian Government that literary excellence is something that we as a community and as a state, deeply respect, value and treasure,” Ms Andrews stated.

“It’s also a recognition that creativity, thinking and writing must continue to be supported and encouraged if we want it to grow and flourish in the years ahead.”