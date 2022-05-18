IndiGo Appoints Pieter Elbers As CEO, Ronojoy Dutta To Retire

Since 2014, Pieter Elbers has served because the President and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

New Delhi:

InterGlobe Aviation, the mother or father firm of low-cost service IndiGo, on Wednesday appointed Pieter Elbers as its new Chief Executivie Officer (CEO). Mr Elbers will be a part of from October 1, 2022, the airline acknowledged in a notification to exchanges.

“He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid-19 period,” it added.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo stated, “The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally.”

Since 2014, Mr Elbers, 52, has served because the President and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He can be a member of the chief committee of the Air France – KLM Group, IndiGo stated.

He holds a Bachelor’s diploma in Logistics Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Economics.

On his appointment, Mr Bhatia stated, “India promises to be the last bastion of ginormous growth globally and given Mr Elbers’ deep understanding of the business, his legendary leadership qualities coupled with his energy and passion, we are ever so confident that under his stewardship, IndiGo will play a pivotal role in this growth opportunity.”

Mr Elbers stated, “I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and for India.”

Earlier in February this 12 months, IndiGo’s co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the board of administrators of mother or father firm InterGlobe Aviation, stating that he’ll regularly cut back the fairness stake within the airline over the subsequent 5 years.

Mr Gangwal and his associated entities personal round 37 per cent stake on this firm. Mr Bhatia and his associated entities personal round 38 per cent of InterGlobe Aviation.