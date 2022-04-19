‘Individual challenges:’ Bulldog Lachie Hunter granted leave of absence

Western Bulldogs midfielder Lachie Hunter is taking indefinite from the membership to handle private points.

Last 12 months’s grand finalists mentioned it was agreed after “internal discussions” that Hunter, 27, ought to have a break from Whitten Oval and wouldn’t play at AFL or VFL stage.

The 167-gamer additionally stepped away from taking part in in July 2020 – two video games again from a suspension – within the aftermath of a drink-driving incident in April that 12 months, an indiscretion which resulted in him standing down from the vice-captaincy and copping a four-match ban from the Bulldogs.

Western Bulldogs’ head of soccer Chris Grant mentioned Hunter, taking part in his tenth AFL season, had deal managing private points for an unspecified interval.

“The club will support Lachie as he works through some individual challenges, which have affected his health and wellbeing,” Grant mentioned in a press release.