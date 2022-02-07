Indo-French couple sing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch

If you’re a common on Instagram, then you definately may know of an Indo French-couple whose love story (]not too long ago went viral by way of a post by Humans of Bombay. They have not too long ago taken to their Instagram web page to share a video of them singing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar as a tribute to her legacy.

The video comes with an in depth caption that reads, “There never was another voice like yours, and I doubt there ever will be @lata_mangeshkar ji. Would you believe that we had decided last night itself that for this week’s #indofrenchsingingsundays session, we would sing #ajeebdastanhaiyeh and this morning we woke up to this heartbreaking news of your passing? Aap sach mein hi kisi aur ke noor ho gaye.”

The video reveals the couple, Pauline and Meghdut, singing this iconic track by Lata Mangeshkar. The textual content insert within the video reads, “Rest in music.” The caption concludes, “The heavens will rejoice today with your homecoming. And we will celebrate your legacy today, tomorrow and every day of our lives with your music. Thank you for giving us so many memories.”

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram round a day in the past. So far, it has obtained greater than 2,000 likes and numerous appreciative feedback from individuals who admired the couple’s expertise together with Lata Mangeshkar’s prowess.

“Keep it up…wonderful,” reads a remark from an Instagram person. “Thanks for this tribute to the Nightingale of Indian Cinema,” posted one other, with some coronary heart emojis. “You guys are amazing,” complimented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this singing video?