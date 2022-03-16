Indo-French couple’s rendition of Manna Dey’s Bengali song Jibone Ki Pabo Na wows people

The Internet is stuffed with videos that showcase folks recreating the magic of the outdated Indian songs with their very own twists. Amid them are Meghdut Roychowdhury and Pauline Laravoire. If you commonly use social media, you might concentrate on this Indo-French couple who posts singing movies each Sunday. Their melodious renditions usually go away folks each amazed and amused. Just like their newest share the place they sweetly sang Manna Dey’s Bengali tune Jibone Ki Pabo Na. The quantity was featured in 1969 Bengali movie Teen Bhubaner Pare.

“We did a #mannadey for this week’s Indo-French Singing Sundays session! And @paulinelaravoire has never been able to refuse the urge to swing whenever this song has come on in the past. So there you go. Have a swinging Sunday, folks!” the couple wrote whereas sharing the video on their particular person Instagram pages.

Take a have a look at the video:

With over 3,300 likes, since being shared just a few days in the past, the video has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“Lovely,” wrote an Instagram person. “This is sooooo awesome,” shared one other. “So cute this is!!” expressed a 3rd. Many additionally showcased their reactions utilizing coronary heart emoticons.

