Indonesia court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students
The case of trainer Herry Wirawan has shocked Indonesia and shone a highlight on the necessity to defend youngsters from sexual violence within the nation’s spiritual boarding faculties.
After he was sentenced to life in jail by a courtroom within the metropolis of Bandung in February, prosecutors who had referred to as for the dying penalty filed an enchantment.
“(We) hereby punish the defendant with the death penalty,” the decide mentioned in an announcement on Monday posted on the Bandung High Court’s web site.
Ira Mambo, Herry’s lawyer, declined to touch upon whether or not there could be an enchantment, citing a must see the total ruling from the courtroom.
A spokesperson for the native prosecutor’s workplace additionally mentioned it might wait to obtain the ultimate ruling earlier than commenting.
Between 2016 and 2021, Herry sexually groomed the 13 ladies, who have been between 12 and 16 years outdated, and impregnated eight of his victims, a decide mentioned in February. Some suffered accidents from his rape.
Indonesian officers, together with the nation’s youngster safety minister, had additionally backed requires the dying penalty, although the nation’s human rights fee, which opposes the dying penalty, mentioned it was not acceptable.
Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority nation, has tens of 1000’s of Islamic boarding faculties and different spiritual faculties that usually present the one method for the youngsters of poorer households to get an training.