Indonesia court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

The case of trainer Herry Wirawan has shocked Indonesia and shone a highlight on the necessity to defend youngsters from sexual violence within the nation’s spiritual boarding faculties.

After he was sentenced to life in jail by a courtroom within the metropolis of Bandung in February, prosecutors who had referred to as for the dying penalty filed an enchantment.

“(We) hereby punish the defendant with the death penalty,” the decide mentioned in an announcement on Monday posted on the Bandung High Court’s web site.

Ira Mambo, Herry’s lawyer, declined to touch upon whether or not there could be an enchantment, citing a must see the total ruling from the courtroom.