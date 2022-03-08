The Indonesian authorities has opened particular visa on arrival

companies for worldwide vacationers from 23 nations to revive

the tourism sector, the Directorate General of Immigration mentioned on

Monday, Trend experiences

citing Xinhua.

The 23 nations embody Australia, the United States, the

Netherlands, Brunei, the Philippines, Britain, Italy, Japan,

Germany, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar,

France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United

Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

“The particular vacationer visas might be obtained in Bali’s I Gusti

Ngurah Rai Airport, however overseas vacationers can depart the Indonesian

territory by different immigration workplaces,” the directorate’s

spokesman Arya Pradhana Anggakara instructed Xinhua.

International vacationers are solely required to carry passports

legitimate at the least for six months, return or onward tickets to proceed

their journeys to different nations, proofs of lodge room reservation

in Indonesia, medical health insurance, and certificates displaying detrimental

outcomes of COVID-19.