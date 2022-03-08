Indonesia launches visa on arrival service for travelers from 23 countries
The Indonesian authorities has opened particular visa on arrival
companies for worldwide vacationers from 23 nations to revive
the tourism sector, the Directorate General of Immigration mentioned on
Monday, Trend experiences
citing Xinhua.
The 23 nations embody Australia, the United States, the
Netherlands, Brunei, the Philippines, Britain, Italy, Japan,
Germany, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar,
France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United
Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
“The particular vacationer visas might be obtained in Bali’s I Gusti
Ngurah Rai Airport, however overseas vacationers can depart the Indonesian
territory by different immigration workplaces,” the directorate’s
spokesman Arya Pradhana Anggakara instructed Xinhua.
International vacationers are solely required to carry passports
legitimate at the least for six months, return or onward tickets to proceed
their journeys to different nations, proofs of lodge room reservation
in Indonesia, medical health insurance, and certificates displaying detrimental
outcomes of COVID-19.