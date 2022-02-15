Indonesia Teacher Gets Life In Jail For Raping 13 Students, Impregnating 8

Prosecutors had requested for chemical castration and the dying penalty for the accused.

Bandung, Indonesia:

An Indonesian court docket Tuesday sentenced a instructor to life in jail for the rape of 13 college students, in a case that has drawn nationwide consideration to sexual abuse in among the nation’s spiritual boarding faculties.

Bandung district court docket in West Java discovered Herry Wirawan responsible of raping 13 feminine college students, all minors, and impregnating at the very least eight of them.

During the trial, it was revealed he had raped the youngsters — many from poor households attending the varsity on scholarships — over 5 years.

The sample of abuse got here to gentle when the household of a feminine scholar reported Wirawan to the police for raping and impregnating their teenage daughter final 12 months.

The revelations have sparked nationwide outrage, with a senior authorities official saying President Joko Widodo has paid particular consideration to the case.

Prosecutors had requested for chemical castration and the dying penalty for the accused.

Wirawan, 36, arrived in court docket in handcuffs and saved his head down as choose Yohannes Purnomo Suryo Adi sentenced him to life in jail.

He had requested the choose for leniency to permit him to lift his youngsters.

The court docket additionally stated restitution for victims might be paid by the federal government.

Chairman of National Child Protection Commission Susanto advised AFP that Tuesday’s verdict meant that “justice for the victims has been served.”

More than 25,000 Islamic boarding faculties — referred to as “pesantren” — are dotted throughout Indonesia, with practically 5 million college students residing and learning within the dorms.

Teaching is commonly regimented — college students attend common courses throughout the day and proceed Koranic research and Islamic teachings into the night.

The Bandung rape case has shone a highlight on the issue of sexual abuse in among the faculties, with 14 out of the 18 instances reported to the National Child Protection Commission final 12 months going down in pesantren.

Last 12 months two academics at a boarding college in South Sumatra had been arrested for sexually abusing 26 male college students over the course of a 12 months.

And in 2020, a boarding college chief in East Java was sentenced to fifteen years in jail for sexually assaulting 15 feminine college students.

President Joko Widodo final month referred to as on parliament to approve a invoice on the “elimination of sexual violence”, which seeks to fight intercourse crimes and supply justice to victims, together with in instances of marital rape.

The invoice was drafted in 2016 however has run into delays, with Islamic teams complaining it promoted promiscuity and conservative lawmakers calling for it to criminalize extramarital intercourse and LGBT relationships.

