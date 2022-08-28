Australia

Indonesian justice ignores the victims

The current information that Bali bombmaker Umar Patek was being set free of jail early was unhealthy sufficient — however now a unprecedented on digicam interview has emerged of him laughing with the jail governor as he discusses the devastating terror assault.

Patek was filmed strolling via the jail grounds at Porong in East Java, chatting with the governor, each males smiling and laughing as Patek casually discusses his position within the 2002 Bali bombings, which killed 202 individuals, together with 88 Australians.

The governor introduces Patek earlier than they talk about how he has put his life again collectively, together with the friendships he’s made behind bars.

“This morning I joined our brother Umar Patek, our friend in Block F,” the governor says firstly of the 20-minute video.



