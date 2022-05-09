Indonesian president plans to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk over nickel 

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to satisfy Elon Musk throughout an upcoming U.S. go to, a minister mentioned on Monday, because the Southeast Asian nation seeks to speed up improvement of its nickel trade to provide batteries for electrical autos.

Representatives of Musk’s EV maker Tesla Inc have been at the moment in Indonesia and on account of go to the nickel manufacturing hub of Morawali on Sulawesi island, Coordinating Minister of Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan mentioned. “They will visit Morowali… They are very satisfied with the data they have received so far,” Luhut instructed a streamed media briefing.

In an Instagram publish after assembly Musk in Texas in April, Luhut had mentioned he hoped for “discussions regarding the progress of Indonesia’s nickel industry development, which is high-tech, which can bring our country into the global supply chain of the electric vehicle industry.” The Indonesian president, broadly referred to as Jokowi, is because of journey to the United States this week for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Washington.

Asked a few assembly between Jokowi and Musk, Luhut mentioned “we’re arranging where the meeting will be.” Tesla didn’t instantly reply to an e-mail looking for remark. Indonesia is eager to develop a full home provide chain for nickel, particularly for extracting battery chemical compounds, making batteries and finally constructing EVs.

Southeast Asia’s largest economic system has struck multi-billion greenback offers with South Korean and Chinese firms to reap the benefits of its nickel sources and has been making an attempt to woo Tesla for a while. Brazilian miner Vale final week signed a long-term take care of Tesla to provide nickel from its Canadian operations. Vale additionally has nickel operations in Indonesia.

