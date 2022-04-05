Indonesian principal sentenced to death for raping 13 girls

An Indonesian excessive court docket granted an attraction from prosecutors and sentenced an Islamic boarding faculty principal to loss of life for raping at the least 13 college students over 5 years and impregnating a few of them.

Herry Wirawan had been convicted by a three-judge panel at Bandung District Court in February and sentenced to life in jail.

He had been accused of raping women between 11 and 14 years outdated from 2016 to 2021 on the faculty, resorts or rented flats within the West Java metropolis. At least 9 infants reportedly have been born because of the rapes.

His case drew a public outcry as there have been a number of victims over a number of years. Police mentioned the victims have been too fearful to inform anybody.

The Bandung High Court judges of their ruling Monday agreed with prosecutors’ attraction for the loss of life penalty and for Wirawan’s belongings to be seized.

“What he had done had caused trauma and suffering to the victims and their parents,” mentioned the ruling the court docket launched on its web site Tuesday. “The defendant had tarnished the reputation of Islamic boarding schools.”

The decrease court docket had ordered Indonesia’s baby safety ministry to pay $23,200 in mixed compensation requested by the victims and between $600 and $6,000 for medical and psychological remedy for every lady, as an alternative of seizing Wirawan’s belongings.

But the excessive court docket dominated for his belongings to be seized, together with a basis he owned, and auctioned to profit the victims and their kids.

The judges additionally dominated that 9 kids born to the victims ought to be handed over to the Children and Women Protection Agency with periodic analysis “until the victims are mentally ready to care for their children, and the situation allows for their children to be returned to the victims.”

The attraction court docket’s judges denied prosecutors’ request for chemical castration, saying somebody sentenced to loss of life or life imprisonment will not be topic to different punishments, aside from the revocation of some rights.

Wirawan’s lawyer, Ira Mambo, mentioned she would advise her shopper to attraction the sentence to the Supreme Court. They have seven days to take action earlier than the court docket resolution turns into closing.

Wirawan pleaded responsible and apologized to his victims and their households through the trial.

West Java police started to research the case and arrested Wirawan final May when dad and mom of a sufferer went to the police after their daughter returned house on a vacation and admitted she had simply given start.

The case didn’t change into public till November, when court docket proceedings started. Police mentioned they waited to publicize it to stop additional psychological and social injury to the victims.

In January, President Joko Widodo mentioned he was involved about circumstances of sexual abuse in Islamic boarding colleges and referred to as on parliament to hurry up deliberations on a invoice on sexual violence. Conservative lawmakers and Islamic teams need the invoice to incorporate prohibitions on extramarital intercourse and gay relations.

