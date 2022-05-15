Indonesia’s Jokowi meets Tesla’s Musk after nickel talks

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to debate potential investments and expertise, Indonesia’s authorities mentioned in a press release.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The assembly between Musk and Widodo, higher often called Jokowi, got here after a spherical of working-level discussions on a possible funding in Indonesia’s nickel trade and provide of batteries for electrical autos, Indonesian officers informed Reuters.

Representatives from Tesla have been in Indonesia final week for conferences concerning a possible battery-related funding, Indonesian officers and two individuals aware of the talks have mentioned.

Tesla had no quick remark.

Indonesia for years has been attempting to safe a take care of Tesla on battery funding and doubtlessly for Musk’s SpaceX aerospace firm.

Jokowi traveled from Washington, the place he attended a gathering of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to fulfill Musk on the SpaceX launch website in Boca Chica, Texas. He invited the billionaire to go to Indonesia in November.

Jokowi is to host a summit of the Group of 20 large economies in Bali in November. “Hopefully in November,” the Indonesian authorities quoted Musk as saying.

Musk mentioned there may very well be room for “partnerships in many things, because Indonesia has a lot of potential,” the assertion mentioned.

Indonesia has the world’s greatest nickel reserves, and Jokowi is eager to develop a nickel-based EV trade at residence – from making nickel steel, to producing battery parts and assembling electrical autos. In the previous, he has additionally urged Musk to contemplate a rocket launch website in Indonesia.

Two offers over the previous month have given new momentum to Jokowi’s push to develop an EV-related trade at a time when international automakers have been scrambling to safe provides of battery supplies and scale back their reliance on China.

A consortium led by South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd , the worldwide No. 2 maker of EV batteries, introduced plans final month to take a position $9 billion in Indonesia as a part of a deal that would come with all the pieces from nickel refining to producing battery cells in Indonesia.

LG’s bigger rival, China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, a Tesla provider, introduced a $9-billion Indonesia funding in April.

Read extra:

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold

Twitter to freeze hiring, rescind offers ahead of Elon Musk deal