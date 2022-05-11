Indulge In The Comfort Of Asian Cuisine At Kylin Experience, Noida

There’s one thing so comforting about an Asian meal that makes us fall for it repeatedly. Be it the balanced texture or the mélange of flavors or the colourful presentation – Asian delicacies ticks all of the containers. Imagine the burst of flavors in a dim sum or the play of colours you see in a grapefruit salad – such a soothing expertise, is not it? To have one such gastronomical expertise, we just lately determined to go to the newly opened Kylin Experience at sector 18, Noida.

Ambience At Kylin Experience:

Much like several quintessential Asian restaurant, Kylin Experience has a comfy vibe with its alternative of colors, heat lighting and comforting seats. Upon coming into, it seemed like a semi-formal diner, the place one can sit and luxuriate in a comforting meal with family and friends.

In image: Veg Five Spiced Dimsum

Food At Kylin Experience:

We began off with Smoked Vegetable Platter and Prawns Tempura from the starters part. The Smoked Vegetable Platter comprised of various greens like broccoli, zucchini, button mushrooms, child corns and shitake mushrooms, all of which got here on a scorching scorching plate. Be cautious whereas taking the servings because the plate is simply too scorching! Prawns Tempura, however, is a staple in Japanese delicacies and in case you are a Japanese meals lover, then you definately would know that it is a must-to-have dish while you dine at an Asian restaurant. The crunchy yellow-golden cowl hides the tender and succulent well-cooked prawns in it, and a single chew of this deep-fried deal with will take you to heaven in simply no time. Kylin Experience did a wonderful job right here and I, in truth, acquired some additional packed for later.

In image: Smoked Vegetable Platter

In image: Prawn Tempura

Next, we moved on to sushi and dim sums. Kylin Experience provides a plethora of sushi choices. I picked Truffle Enoki Rolls and Spicy Salmon Rolls. In dim sum, I attempted Veg Five Spiced and Nepalese Kothey (Kothe) momos. As the title suggests, Veg Five Spiced dim sums have been barely excessive on the spice content material – I loved the flavour of the spices packed within the bite-sized dim sums; however in case you are averse to spicy meals, then I recommend, go for Edamame and Truffle dimsum. Nepalese Kothey (Kothe) momos have been equally spectacular and are fairly healthful. So, ask for these in case you are planning to have a light-weight essential course.

In image: Prawn Tempura Roll

In the principle course, I picked Hot Pot Vegetables and Lamb Hunan Style from ‘the wok’ part. This part is thrilling for these desirous to expertise genuine flavors with the consolation of a one-bowl meal. With greater than 10 choices, together with basic Green Thai Curry and Chicken in Chilli Oyster Sauce, this part guarantees to thrill each Asian meals lover.

In image: Hot Pot Vegetables

For desserts, I like to recommend Darsaan with vanilla ice cream and the chef’s particular Chocolate Roulade. You can select to conclude your meal with a scorching pot of jasmine tea. Not solely it helps digest your meals, however may also depart a pleasant aftertaste (and perfume) in your palette.

Where: DLF Mall Of India, F-456 A, S, Sector 18, Noida

Price: INR 2,000 for 2 individuals (approx.) with out alcohol