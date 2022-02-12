Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Passes Away At 83

Veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Rahul Bajaj handed away on Saturday at a hospital in Pune. He was 83. The Bajaj patriarch reportedly was affected by pneumonia and in addition coronary heart ailment. He was admitted to the hospital for the previous month, in accordance with Dr Purvez Grant, the managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic. Rahul Bajaj shall be cremated on Sunday with full state honours. Both industrialists and politicians mourned the lack of the Bajaj boss who acted because the chairman of the Bajaj Group for over 40 years.

An announcement from Bajaj Group learn, “It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February 2022 in the presence of his closest family members.”

Rahul Bajaj served as a Rajya Sabha MP between 2006-2010

Rahul Bajaj resigned because the chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 and was at the moment the Chairman Emeritus of the corporate. He was awarded the third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in 2001. He additionally served as a Rajya Sabha MP between 2006 and 2010. Rahul Bajaj took over the Bajaj Group in 1965 from his father, freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj. He continued to steer the corporate to newer heights throughout totally different verticals, essentially the most distinguished of which was the two-wheeler enterprise. In 2008, he break up Bajaj Auto into three models – Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and a holding firm. His sons Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj now handle the day-to-day affairs of the corporate.

Rahul Bajaj additionally served because the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) between 1979 and 1980. He was additionally appointed the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). He was appointed as Chairman of the erstwhile working Indian Airlines between 1986-89 and have become CII President for a second time period from 1999 to 2000.

Several leaders and distinguished personalities shared their condolences. President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned, “Very sad news of the death of the country’s famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. ‘Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz’ became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet.”

देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज जी के निधन की बेहद दुखद ख़बर मिली। आर्थिक मोर्चे पर देश की प्रगति में उनका बड़ा योगदान रहा। ‘बुलंद भारत की बुलंद आवाज़’ हर घर का हिस्सा बनी। ऐसी महान शख़्सियत को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। प्रभु दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।

Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari wrote, “My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years.” Following up, he added, “Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members.”

विगत पॉंच दशकों से बजाज ग्रुप का नेतृत्व करने वाले राहुल जी का उद्योग जगत में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को संबल दे। ॐ शांति

Industry leaders additionally commented on Rahul Bajaj’s demise. In an announcement, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, mentioned, “Rahul Bajaj strode throughout the Indian industrial panorama like a colossus. He was among the many few stars who created the Indian automotive business. He was a pioneer who established a tradition of high quality and expertise. He stood for prime integrity in enterprise and caught to his ideas. Rahul performed a key function in business our bodies all over the world like World Economic Forum and CII and was very effectively revered. He shall be sorely missed.”

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "I stand on the shoulders of giants." Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished.. Om Shanti."

