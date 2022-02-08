Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes

The well-known Egyptian aritst Ines Eissa has carried out the grasp courses to the younger college students on the Republican Art Gymnasium underneath the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

According to Trend, the well-known artist Ines Eissa informed to college students about new concepts based mostly on the principles for using a brand new methodology of apply hereby which is able to carry to the artwork of portray.

Later on, she shared his personal secrets and techniques of the strategies with them. She acquired an opportunity to be acquainted with the handworks of the well-known artists in Azerbaijan equivalent to Gunay Mehdizade, Tahir Salahov, Sakit Mammadov. She pressured that, every of them have their very own particular strategies and the works of these artists are possessed with the good curiosity.

The artist emphasised Azerbaijan as a contemporary nation and right here, there’s a nice love and care to the artwork and underlined the flexibility of Azerbaijani individuals on preserving their traditions and nationwide values.

The Director of the Art Gymnasium, Aytan Ahmadova highlighted the significance of such a grasp courses each on contribution the forming of the outlook of scholars and the taking part in key function for his or her future profession. According to him, the acquaintance of scholars with the working precept of artists with completely different approaches shall be an distinctive service of their future actions.

At the top of the grasp class, the gymnasium introduced a letter of because of the artist.