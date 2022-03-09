Infamous stone breaks, frees evil spirit

An notorious “killing stone” in Japan has snapped in half, leaving locals terrified a demon vixen residing inside has been freed.

Japan’s notorious “killing stone”, a large rock that locals consider homes the spirit of an evil nine-tailed fox demoness, has damaged in half.

The big boulder, named Sessho-seki, is discovered close to volcanic mountains in Nasu, Japan.

The origin of the stone dates again virtually 1000 years. According to Japanese mythology, Sessho-seki accommodates the spirit of an evil nine-tailed fox wandered the Earth within the physique of a lady named Tamamo-no-Mae.

Revered for her magnificence, she was killed after being a part of a secret plot to kill Japan’s Emperor Konoe who reigned from 1107-1123.

A Japanese-English dictionary defined that it’s believed Sessho-seki “kills anyone who comes into contact with it”.

“The stone is believed to be the transformed corpse of Tamamo-no-Mae, a beautiful woman who was exposed to be a kind nine-tailed fox working for an evil daimyo [feudal war lord] plotting to kill the Japanese Emperor Konoe and take his throne.

“As told in the Otogizoshi [a book of fairytales and legends], when the nine-tailed fox was killed by the famous warrior Miura-nosuke, its body became the Sessho-seki.”

Tourists who just lately visited Nasu observed the ominous stone had cut up in two, with one particular person taking to Twitter to specific their fears.

“I came alone to Sessho-seki, where the legend of the nine-tailed fox remains. The big rock in the middle wrapped around with a rope is [how] it was supposed to be, but the rock was split in half and the rope was also detached,” the Twitter consumer’s translated tweet mentioned.

“If it’s a manga, it’s a pattern that the seal is broken and it’s possessed by the nine-tailed fox, and I feel like I’ve seen something that shouldn’t be seen.

“I searched for tweets and looked at the photos that seemed to have been taken within the last one to two days, but none of the rocks were broken. I’m getting really scared.”

Officials from the Nasu Town Tourist Information Centre instructed native information web site Yomiuri Shimbun that the stone had possible cracked due to dangerous climate.

Masaharu Sugawara, Nasu Kogen Yumoto Guide Club chairman and a tourism volunteer, mentioned the splitting of the stone was a disgrace.

“It’s natural, so it can’t be helped, but it’s a shame because it’s a symbol of the local area,” Mr Sugawara instructed the web site.