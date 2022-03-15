Infant Dies After Accidentally Consuming Rat Poison In Kerala

Hospital authorities couldn’t save the toddler, who died on Tuesday morning. (Representational)

Kozhikode, Kerala:

A two-and-a-half yr previous boy died in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Tuesday after by chance consuming rat poison.

Confirming the dying, sources in Kozhikode’s MIMS Hospital mentioned the boy, Rasinsha, son of Ansar and Suhaila of Chettipadi in Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, died because of consuming poison.

Sources mentioned the kid, whereas enjoying inside the home a number of days in the past, had are available contact with a container which had contained rat poison.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Kottakkal and was later dropped at MIMS Hospital on Monday.

However, the hospital authorities couldn’t save the toddler who died on Tuesday morning.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)