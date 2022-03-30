Infant Sold 7 Times In Andhra Pradesh, Police Catch 11 For Child Trafficking

The matter got here to gentle after the mom and grandmother of the toddler reported the case.

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh):

11 individuals have been arrested in a toddler trafficking case right here for allegedly promoting a three-month-old child, mentioned Hyderabad police on Wednesday.

A 3-month-old woman was bought by her father for Rs 70,000, and 11 individuals had been discovered to have been concerned within the case, mentioned the police, including that every one the accused have been apprehended.

The matter got here to gentle after the mom and grandmother of the toddler reported the case to the police, accusing the daddy of the kid of promoting her for Rs 70,000 as he was habituated to unhealthy vices.

Deputy Superintendent of police of North division, Mangalgiri Police Station, J Rambabu mentioned, “We rescued the infant and handed her over safely to the parents. The main accused in the case is her father who had sold the baby. The baby was sold to many people subsequently and the accused do not have any criminal backgrounds. Lastly, she was sold for Rs 2,50,000 before police caught the culprits.”

The police additionally said that the accused who had purchased the newborn belonged to Mangalagiri, Dachepalli, Hyderabad whereas the toddler was lastly rescued from Vijayawada.

The accused Manoj, the daddy of the toddler, has two different daughters. Three months in the past, when his spouse gave beginning to a different woman youngster, the accused with the assistance of a lady, Mikkili Nagalakshmi, from the identical space, bought the newborn to a married girl Meghawat Gayatri alias Saraswati of Kondaprolu village in Damracharla Mandal of Nalgonda district for Rs 70,000.

Later, Meghawat Gayatri, who had purchased the newborn, bought her for Rs 1,20,000 to Bhookya Balavartiraju of Dilshuk Nagar, Hyderabad, who in flip bought the toddler to Nur Jahan for Rs 1,87,000.

Nur Jahan with the assistance of one other accused Anubhoju Uday Kiran of Khammam district bought the newborn to Bommada Ummadevi of Chikkadpally Narayana Guda in Hyderabad for Rs 1,90,000 who additional bought her to Padala Shravani of Vijayawada Benz Circle for Rs 2,00,000.

Padala Sravani bought the newborn to Garikamukku Vijayalakshmi of Gollapudi, Vijayawada for Rs 2,20,000 who lastly bought the newborn to Varre Ramesh of Eluru, East Godavari district for Rs 2,50,000.

“On the direction of Guntur District Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, the police team caught the culprits and rescued the baby and handed her over to the parents. Urban SP Arif Hafeez announced the rewards for the police officers and staff that excelled in the case,” mentioned the DSP Rambabu.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)