Influencer slammed for tone-deaf Ukraine post promoting bikinis

A trend influencer who posted concerning the battle in Ukraine whereas selling her bikini assortment has been slammed over the transfer.

A trend influencer is beneath fireplace for utilizing the Ukraine-Russia battle to boost her clothes model’s visibility.

WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein boasts 2.8 million Instagram followers, however on Friday she posted a sequence of bikini pictures of herself with a caption that has now been edited following main backlash, Page Six experiences.

The authentic caption learn: “When I say you can do both, I truly mean it. You can post about fashion and post about world issues. You can raise awareness for your new collection while also raising money to give back.”

She added, “You can go about your day while also showing compassion and reaching out to others.”

Danielle, 29, concluded the publish by plugging her new swimsuit assortment and telling her followers that “proceeds from the swim launch are going towards an on-the-ground organisation in Ukraine. Stay tuned for more giveback for this collection.”

The feedback beneath the publish have since been turned off, however critics chimed in when Diet Prada, an Instagram watch group that follows trend accounts, shared screenshots of the original post.

One person specifically, who appeared to embody the general sentiment of the backlash, wrote, “War is not the opportunity to promote your business, #standwithukraine.”

Another added, “performance activism, is quite literally, the death of change and reform. scary to think about.”

A 3rd identified how Danielle has been within the scorching seat earlier than for different points, writing, “weworewhat has had so many scandals im surprised they haven’t decided to just shut down already”.

In November 2020 and March 2021, the New York based mostly designer was accused of copying two indie trend manufacturers and was in a authorized battle with underwear model The Great Eros for allegedly stealing a design. Danielle has denied the claims.

She was additionally beforehand accused of swiping a masks design — which she denied — and of copying jewelry for a line with Nordstrom.

Since her newest controversy blew up, Danielle has modified her caption to try to clarify simply how the funds of her swimsuit launch will likely be used to help Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), an organisation on the bottom in Ukraine.

“Almost every single @shopweworewhat launch has given back hundreds of thousands of dollars to an extremely important cause and I couldn’t be more proud of that,” she claimed. “This will be no different.”

The trend influencer then alleged, “Two days ago our team sent $250,000 ($AU344,258) worth of refugee relief to Ukraine. Because of the current situation we are delaying the launch date and making a second donation of $5,000 ($AU6885) to our @wegavewhat partners @globalempowermentmission TODAY, because we know it is needed NOW.”

She concluded, “Once we release the collection we will provide additional support and a third financial donation with a portion of proceeds.”

However, one other trend influencer, Heidi Kaluza, who posts beneath the username @the_rogue_essentials, claimed Bernstein’s $250,000 donation was “not true,” saying an occasion Danielle hosted had raised that a lot cash with “no info … about where it went”.

In response, Danielle shared on her Instagram Story that @WeGaveWhat, the philanthropic arm of @WeWoreWhat, has raised $22,000 ($AU30,289) so far for GEM.

GEM additionally thanked @WeGaveWhat for his or her continued partnership, stating, “These funds are critical and being used immediately on the ground to support refugees.”

A rep for Danielle didn’t instantly return Page Six’s request for remark.

This article initially appeared on The NY Post and was reproduced with permission