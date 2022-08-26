Influential Turkish newspaper writes about return of Azerbaijanis to Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The return of

Azerbaijanis to Lachin metropolis is broadly lined by Turkish media,

Trend studies.

An article in Yeni Shafak influential Turkish newspaper refers

to the Twitter put up on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s

official web page in reference to Azerbaijan’s Lachin.

The article notes the return of Lachin underneath the management of

Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral assertion of November

10, 2020.

The items of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full management of

Lachin metropolis, in addition to the settlements of Zabukh and Sus.

Currently, measures are underway in these territories to deploy

items of the Azerbaijani military in new areas, in addition to to hold

out the mandatory engineering works.