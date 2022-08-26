Influential Turkish newspaper writes about return of Azerbaijanis to Lachin
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The return of
Azerbaijanis to Lachin metropolis is broadly lined by Turkish media,
Trend studies.
An article in Yeni Shafak influential Turkish newspaper refers
to the Twitter put up on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s
official web page in reference to Azerbaijan’s Lachin.
The article notes the return of Lachin underneath the management of
Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral assertion of November
10, 2020.
The items of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full management of
Lachin metropolis, in addition to the settlements of Zabukh and Sus.
Currently, measures are underway in these territories to deploy
items of the Azerbaijani military in new areas, in addition to to hold
out the mandatory engineering works.