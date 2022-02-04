Inhumane bird cull call sparks outrage

An unidentified Melbourne man has taken to social media to element tips on how to catch and kill the launched Indian myna fowl, selling disturbing techniques to kill the species.

The fowl has develop into a significant nuisance and is thought to assault native birds, changing into a hated determine inside Australia’s japanese states and ACT group.

But one social media consumer this week went a step additional, detailing inhumane and brutal strategies to exterminate the birds, which has shocked fowl consultants.

The Red Hill man detailed tips on how to catch and kill the pests, together with recommending placing on exhausting heeled boots, putting the birds in a purchasing bag and stomping on them, reported the Mornington Peninsula Leader.

“Quick, easy, efficient and don’t see the bird! Can do several in the same bag,” he posted.

“Please get as many people involved as possible or our beautiful peninsula will only have these horrible mynas.”

The man mentioned he had even tried gassing the birds utilizing automotive exhaust fumes however mentioned it was “too fiddly” when killing a number of birds.

Camera Icon The put up inspired inhumane methods to kill Indian mynas. Credit: Supplied

The man reportedly boasted about catching and killing 154 birds that he believed have been changing into an enormous pest for residents on the Mornington Peninsula.

He additionally provided to mortgage his entice to locals prepared to catch and kill Indian mynas on their properties.

While that council doesn’t have a management program for Indian mynas, it’s not unlawful to entice and kill them as they’re an launched species.

Currently the management of the fowl in Australia is undertaken by group motion teams who method the matter humanely.

Camera Icon The birds are an launched species. Clement Francis Credit: Supplied

BirdLife Mornington Peninsula president Max Burrows agreed Indian mynas have been threatening native populations by taking up their nests, smashing their eggs and killing their younger.

But he drew the road at brutally killing mynas.

“We’re bird lovers. We can’t condone that,” he mentioned.

BirdLife is working with Mornington Peninsula Shire to put in nesting packing containers in reserves that solely native birds can entry.

“It doesn’t get rid of the mynas but it gives the natives a safe space,” Mr Burrows mentioned.