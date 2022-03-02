Sports
Injured Deepak Chahar set to miss majority of IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings: Report | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Injured Deepak Chahar might miss nearly all of the IPL 2022 season for Chennai Super Kings, stated a report by ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.
Chahar had sustained a proper quadriceps harm whereas turning out for India within the closing T20I towards West Indies at Kolkata and was dominated out of the following T20I collection towards Sri Lanka. Chahar has been on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for additional administration and restoration from the harm.
“Chahar, who suffered a quadricep tear in the third T20I against West Indies last month, is likely to take several weeks to heal, meaning he could miss the IPL which will be played between March 26 and May 29. It is understood that the Super Kings are awaiting a final assessment from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Chahar is currently undergoing his rehabilitation,” stated the report.
Chahar had been on an upswing along with his performances with the Indian workforce. He took 2/54 and made a quick-fire 54 within the closing ODI towards South Africa at Cape Town, which India narrowly misplaced by 4 runs. In the 2 ODIs he performed towards the West Indies, Chahar made 54 and 38 with the bat other than choosing 2/53 and a couple of/41 with the ball. Just earlier than getting injured, Chahar had taken out two fast wickets within the closing T20I towards the West Indies.
The spectacular performances for the Indian workforce translated into Chahar incomes an enormous paycheck of INR 14 crores within the IPL Mega Auction from CSK. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals commenced the bidding first for Chahar. The two franchises got here out all weapons blazing as Chahar’s worth breached the 10-crore mark.
Hyderabad then backed out and Chennai entered the fray. Rajasthan Royals joined in late at 13.25 crore however Chennai was profitable in shopping for again Chahar for Rs 14 crore, persevering with their affiliation with him since 2018. It was additionally the very first time Chennai spent greater than INR 10 crores on roping in a participant.
After spending two seasons with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Chahar was picked by CSK for Rs 80L within the 2018 IPL mega public sale. Chahar has been a significant cog within the wheel for CSK, choosing 58 wickets in 4 seasons, particularly proving to be efficient in power-play because the MS Dhoni-led facet received the title in 2018 and 2021.
Chahar had sustained a proper quadriceps harm whereas turning out for India within the closing T20I towards West Indies at Kolkata and was dominated out of the following T20I collection towards Sri Lanka. Chahar has been on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for additional administration and restoration from the harm.
“Chahar, who suffered a quadricep tear in the third T20I against West Indies last month, is likely to take several weeks to heal, meaning he could miss the IPL which will be played between March 26 and May 29. It is understood that the Super Kings are awaiting a final assessment from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Chahar is currently undergoing his rehabilitation,” stated the report.
Chahar had been on an upswing along with his performances with the Indian workforce. He took 2/54 and made a quick-fire 54 within the closing ODI towards South Africa at Cape Town, which India narrowly misplaced by 4 runs. In the 2 ODIs he performed towards the West Indies, Chahar made 54 and 38 with the bat other than choosing 2/53 and a couple of/41 with the ball. Just earlier than getting injured, Chahar had taken out two fast wickets within the closing T20I towards the West Indies.
The spectacular performances for the Indian workforce translated into Chahar incomes an enormous paycheck of INR 14 crores within the IPL Mega Auction from CSK. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals commenced the bidding first for Chahar. The two franchises got here out all weapons blazing as Chahar’s worth breached the 10-crore mark.
Hyderabad then backed out and Chennai entered the fray. Rajasthan Royals joined in late at 13.25 crore however Chennai was profitable in shopping for again Chahar for Rs 14 crore, persevering with their affiliation with him since 2018. It was additionally the very first time Chennai spent greater than INR 10 crores on roping in a participant.
After spending two seasons with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Chahar was picked by CSK for Rs 80L within the 2018 IPL mega public sale. Chahar has been a significant cog within the wheel for CSK, choosing 58 wickets in 4 seasons, particularly proving to be efficient in power-play because the MS Dhoni-led facet received the title in 2018 and 2021.