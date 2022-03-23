Injured Suryakumar may miss Mumbai Indians season opener

Suryakumar Yadav is about to overlook to Mumbai Indians’ opening match of the IPL, which shall be towards Delhi Capitals on March 27. ESPNcricinfo has discovered that the 31-year-old, who picked up a hairline fracture on his thumb on February 22 within the remaining match of the T20 collection towards West Indies, is but to be launched by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the place he has been in rehab for the previous few weeks.

Suryakumar’s absence is a big loss for Mumbai, who don’t have any different specialist Indian worldwide of their batting order aside from captain Rohit Sharma and the largest purchase of the February public sale Ishan Kishan.

Since he was purchased in 2019, Suryakumar has performed a pivotal position as a top-order batter for Mumbai. While the five-time champions did not make the knockouts final season, Suryakumar continued to flourish. He was their second-leading run-scorer with a tally of 317 at a strike price of 143.43 and a median of twenty-two. With his skill to drift across the batting order, and, importantly speed up from the time he arrives to the crease, Suryakumar has develop into a key batter for each Mumbai and India.