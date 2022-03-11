Injury-hit Sri Lanka run into pink ball and red-hot India

This would be the final Test for Suranga Lakmal. Can Sri Lanka make it a memorable one for him?

Big image Ravindra Jadeja’s superlative all-round present in Mohali meant Sri Lanka had been no match for India in the first Test, and because the caravan strikes to Bengaluru for the pink-ball contest, the hosts look even stronger.

Axar Patel has recovered from a shin harm and a bout of Covid-19, and if he replaces Jayant Yadav within the XI, it will be an improve in each batting and bowling. In his fledgling Test profession, Axar has picked up 36 wickets at a mean of 11.86. When India final performed a pink-ball Test, against England in Ahmedabad in 2021, he was the Player of the Match for his match haul of 11 for 70.

Sri Lanka, then again, are grappling with injuries to key gamers. Pathum Nissanka was one of many few positives for them within the Mohali sport, scoring an unbeaten 61 within the first innings, however has now been dominated out of the second Test with a again harm. Lahiru Kumara will even be unavailable for choice with a hamstring tear, whereas Dushmantha Chameera, who’s managing his ankle harm, has been suggested towards taking part in by the medical staff. The solely excellent news for them is that Kusal Mendis is match.

This would be the final Test for the retiring Suranga Lakmal , and Sri Lanka will need to make it a memorable one for him. And then there’s the small matter of the World Test Championship. The guests are presently third on the points table , however a defeat in Bengaluru will push them all the way down to fifth, whereas victory for India would bump them up one slot to fourth.

Both India and Sri Lanka have performed three day-night Tests every with the identical document: two wins and a loss. But Sri Lanka’s final day-night Test was greater than three years in the past, the place they lost to Australia by an innings and 40 runs.

Form information

India WLLWW

(final 5 Tests, most up-to-date first)

Sri Lanka LWWWD

Sri Lanka will rely lots on Suranga Lakmal in his last worldwide match BCCI

In the highlight The look forward to Virat Kohli‘s 71st worldwide hundred is getting longer and longer. It has now been 71 innings (49, in case you exclude T20Is) in worldwide cricket since his final hundred, which coincidentally got here in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. It shouldn’t be that he has regarded out of types on this interval, however the three-figure rating has somehow eluded him. Fans will count on Kohli to finish that streak at his adopted house.

Suranga Lakmal shouldn't be somebody who places concern within the minds of batters, however in useful circumstances, he's correct sufficient to hassle them with simply sufficient seam and swing motion. In three pink-ball Tests, he has picked up 13 wickets at 17.53 with a strike charge of 41. His tally contains 5 for 75 towards Australia in Brisbane. In the absence of Chameera and Kumara, Sri Lanka will rely lots on Lakmal.

Team information

India are spoilt for decisions. If they need to retain three spinners, they will usher in Axar for Jayant. If they need to go together with three seamers, which is unlikely, Jayant might be changed with both Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj.

India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Hanuma Vihari, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Axar Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Shami

Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed that Chamika Karunaratne would substitute Vishwa Fernando. Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama are prone to slot in for the injured Nissanka and Kumara. Sri Lanka might additionally think about changing Charith Asalanka with Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Suranga Lakmal, 10 Lasith Embuldeniya, 11 Praveen Jayawickrama

Pitch and circumstances

Karunaratne mentioned that the pitch is “very dry” and has little grass overlaying. It’s anticipated to assist spinners, so the groups might want batting first after profitable the toss. The climate must be principally sunny in the course of the daytime with just a few passing clouds within the night. There isn’t any forecast of rain.

Stats and trivia

R Ashwin is presently ninth on the record of bowlers with most Test wickets. He wants 4 extra to go previous Dale Steyn’s tally of 439. After that, it’s Courtney Walsh at 519.

In ten Tests towards India, Karunaratne averages 24.90, his second-lowest towards any staff. The lowest is towards Australia (17.18 in eight Tests).

In his last 30 Tests, Jadeja has scored 1436 runs at 49.51 and brought 112 wickets at 25.24.

Quotes

“Axar adds a lot of value to the squad. He offers a lot with the bat, ball, and in the field. Whenever he is fit, he straightaway jumps back into the squad. But there will be a discussion about what combination we want to go with.”

Jasprit Bumrah on if Axar is a straight swap for Jayant

“We want to win a Test somehow, and do something that hasn’t been done before. We have a big expectation. From day one till the last day we know what we have to do, but we have to put that in motion.”

Dimuth Karunaratne needs his gamers to use themselves within the center