Injury-hit Sri Lanka run into pink ball and red-hot India
This would be the final Test for Suranga Lakmal. Can Sri Lanka make it a memorable one for him?
Big image
Ravindra Jadeja’s superlative all-round present in Mohali meant Sri Lanka had been no match for India in the first Test, and because the caravan strikes to Bengaluru for the pink-ball contest, the hosts look even stronger.
Form information
India WLLWW
(final 5 Tests, most up-to-date first)
Sri Lanka LWWWD
In the highlight
The look forward to Virat Kohli‘s 71st worldwide hundred is getting longer and longer. It has now been 71 innings (49, in case you exclude T20Is) in worldwide cricket since his final hundred, which coincidentally got here in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. It shouldn’t be that he has regarded out of types on this interval, however the three-figure rating has somehow eluded him. Fans will count on Kohli to finish that streak at his adopted house.
Team information
India are spoilt for decisions. If they need to retain three spinners, they will usher in Axar for Jayant. If they need to go together with three seamers, which is unlikely, Jayant might be changed with both Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj.
India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Hanuma Vihari, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Axar Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Shami
Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed that Chamika Karunaratne would substitute Vishwa Fernando. Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama are prone to slot in for the injured Nissanka and Kumara. Sri Lanka might additionally think about changing Charith Asalanka with Dinesh Chandimal.
Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Suranga Lakmal, 10 Lasith Embuldeniya, 11 Praveen Jayawickrama
Pitch and circumstances
Karunaratne mentioned that the pitch is “very dry” and has little grass overlaying. It’s anticipated to assist spinners, so the groups might want batting first after profitable the toss. The climate must be principally sunny in the course of the daytime with just a few passing clouds within the night. There isn’t any forecast of rain.
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“Axar adds a lot of value to the squad. He offers a lot with the bat, ball, and in the field. Whenever he is fit, he straightaway jumps back into the squad. But there will be a discussion about what combination we want to go with.”
Jasprit Bumrah on if Axar is a straight swap for Jayant
“We want to win a Test somehow, and do something that hasn’t been done before. We have a big expectation. From day one till the last day we know what we have to do, but we have to put that in motion.”
Dimuth Karunaratne needs his gamers to use themselves within the center
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo