Injury-Plagued Dominic Thiem Eyes Indian Wells Return | Tennis News

Former US Open champion and world quantity three Dominic Thiem, who has been sidelined since June with a wrist damage, mentioned Thursday he hopes to be again on court docket on the Indian Wells Masters in March. Austrian star Thiem, 28, had deliberate to return to motion in Cordoba in Argentina this week however withdrew due to ache in his fingers between his knuckles. “In addition to the Cordoba Open, Dominic Thiem has also withdrawn from the Argentina Open, Rio Open and Chile Open. He will look to make his comeback to competition at Indian Wells in March,” mentioned a press release by his administration group.

Thiem, who gained his solely main on the 2020 US Open and is a two-time French Open runner-up, has slumped to 37 on the earth throughout his extended absence.

“It’s never easy to return to competition after a seven-month break. I will follow the doctor’s advice, rest for a few days and resume training next week,” Thiem mentioned.

The Indian Wells match runs from March 10-20 and is the opening Masters occasion of the season.