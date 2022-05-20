Injury restricting Perry to batting only

A decrease again stress fracture is limiting Australian cricket star Ellyse Perry to batting solely forward of the Commonwealth Games.

Perry has been named within the highly effective 15-player nationwide squad for Birmingham, the place ladies’s T20 will make its Games debut.

But Cricket Australia has revealed the all-rounder is nursing the damage and it is unclear for now whether or not she’s going to bowl throughout their tour.

Australia will play a T20 sequence towards Ireland and Pakistan in Derry from July 16-23 earlier than the Commonwealth Games.

Their first Games match can be towards India on July 29.

“Ellyse is recovering from a stress fracture in her lower back and is expected to play as a batter,” group physiotherapist Kate Beerworth mentioned.

“Her availability to bowl will be dependent on her progress in the coming weeks and on the medical advice.”

By competing at a Commonwealth Games, Perry will add to her distinctive sporting resume.

The 31-year-old is the one Australian to have performed in a cricket and a soccer World Cup, the latter in 2011 in Germany.

Perry is a part of the identical 15-player squad that dominated the one-day World Cup earlier this yr in New Zealand.

The one change is the coach – Matthew Mott has left for the top position with the England males’s one-day group.

Assistant Shelley Nitschke would be the interim ladies’s head coach on the Games.

Australia additionally maintain the Ashes and are the reigning T20 world champions.

They will begin the Games because the overwhelming gold medal favourites and can face Barbados, India and Pakistan in Group A pool matches.

Group B options England, New Zealand, India and Sri Lanka, with the highest two groups from the swimming pools progressing to the semi-finals..

It would be the second time that cricket has been performed on the Games – Steve Waugh’s 50-over group received the silver medal at Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

While Australia would be the group to beat on the Games, they’re but to win at Edgbaston.

The ladies have misplaced their two Tests and sole one-day worldwide on the floor.

Squad: Meg Lanning captain, Rachael Haynes vice captain, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.