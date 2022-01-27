Inland waterway transport needs investment, says EESC

In its opinion adopted on the January plenary, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) helps transport multimodality and sensible transport, stating that inland waterway transport is important for the long run and must be maintained and developed.

The EU must constantly adapt European transport to present and future wants, particularly in view of the adjustments in demand and the upwards pattern in seaport turnover. The key options should be the precept of multimodality and sensible transport, i.e. tapping into the benefits of the varied modes of transport to attain the very best outcomes, whereas on the identical time growing security and decreasing the environmental burden.

This is the primary message of the opinion drafted by Mateusz Szymański and adopted on the EESC’s January plenary session, addressing the Commission’s Communication on “NAIADES III: Boosting future-proof European inland waterway transport”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the assembly, Mr Szymański mentioned: “NAIADES III is an important action plan. The EESC supports efforts to increase the share of inland waterway transport (IWT) in passenger and freight transport. There is huge potential in this area, which is still lying dormant. We need political will and commitment at many levels to set up support measures for the development and maintenance of infrastructure and the promotion of IWT as a career sector. The TEN-T network also needs to be updated to respond to new transport trends.”

Advertisement

Development and upkeep: infrastructure is essential

The Commission takes into consideration the numerous issues of creating inland waterway transport; subsequently, in precept, the EESC helps the proposed objectives and targets of the Communication. However, the Committee recommends prioritising targets to be able to result in actual change: what is required is, to begin with, within the long-term, the event and upkeep of present waterway infrastructure, then, within the short-term, the event of IWT in cities.

In the EESC’s view, the adjustments deliberate by the Commission won’t be efficient until there may be acceptable infrastructure underpinning the event and upkeep of this mode of transport. Without the prospect of enhancing navigation situations on waterways, ship homeowners won’t take the danger of investing in a contemporary fleet, and the native authorities of particular person nations won’t be involved in creating intermodal terminals.

Advertisement

New applied sciences name for brand new expertise and {qualifications} for crews

Significant emphasis also needs to be positioned on points referring to the scenario of crews. New applied sciences require new expertise and {qualifications}, and funding on this space is required. The lack of motion poses threats referring to the security of staff, crews and passengers.

The EESC subsequently stresses the necessity for Member States to correctly implement Directive (EU) 2017/2397 on the popularity {of professional} {qualifications} in inland navigation. In addition, employment situations, together with working time guidelines, satisfactory social safety laws for the posting of staff and occupational well being and security within the sector, needs to be improved.

European, nationwide and native authorities should be a part of forces

The EESC additionally factors out that lots of the introduced and deliberate actions have to this point not been applied. It is subsequently very important that the European, nationwide and native authorities be totally concerned and decided to attain these targets, considering their respective competences.

This additionally applies to funding sources, which ought to consider each European and nationwide funding. In this respect, the EESC notes with disappointment that, sadly, funding in IWT options solely to a restricted extent within the nationwide restoration plans submitted by the Member States.

Background

In line with the EU’s local weather neutrality and nil air pollution aim, the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy set out the targets to extend the position of inland waterway transport and to make all transport modes extra sustainable.

Inland waterway transport is essential to the EU’s efforts to decarbonise the transport system, being one of the CO 2 -efficient modes of transport, together with rail.

In order to considerably improve the share of inland freight carried by inland waterway transport, in June 2021 the Commission offered the Navigation and Inland Waterway Action and Development in Europe (NAIADES) III motion plan 2021-2027.

This Communication units out a pathway to allow this transformation, assembly the ambitions for the inexperienced and digital transition of the sector, whereas providing engaging and sustainable jobs.

Share this text: