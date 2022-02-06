Inner west light rail to return with trams borrowed from the east

The inside west gentle rail will return to service subsequent weekend, with trams borrowed from the CBD and jap suburbs traces.

Tram companies have been suspended in November, when sizeable cracks have been found within the 12-vehicle fleet, and commuters have been compelled onto alternative buses.

Sydney’s inside west gentle rail will return to service with borrowed trams after cracks have been found on the unique fleet. Credit:Tamara Dean

Six Citadis trams from the jap suburbs gentle rail will run on the inside west line each quarter-hour, from 6am till 11pm day by day, besides on Friday when they may run till midnight.

NSW Minister for Transport David Elliott mentioned restore work on the unique fleet was persevering with and anticipated to be accomplished by the ultimate quarter of 2022.